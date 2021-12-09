Tiger Woods will return to the ‘green’ with his son Charlie in the PNC Championship

Tiger Woods said Wednesday that he will play with his 12-year-old son, Charlie, next week in the PNC Championship.

“Although it has been a long and difficult year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie,” Woods tweeted. “I’m playing as a dad and I couldn’t be more excited and proud.”

Tiger Woods with his son Charlie Woods at the 2020 PNC Championship. Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

The 36 hole event begins December 18 and is for important champions and a family member.

Last year, Woods and Charlie tied for seventh place. It was the last time he played competitively before his Feb. 23 car accident that had him hospitalized and led to months of rehab for his right leg and foot.

Last week, Woods said he had “a long way to go” before he was ready for PGA Tour golf, but acknowledged that the “hit and laugh” events could work. Woods will be able to use a golf cart.

“We have been in contact with Tiger and his team for some time and we are delighted that he has now decided to return to competitive golf at the PNC Championship,” said Alastair Johnston of IMG, executive chairman of the event, in a statement.

The PNC Championship was previously known as the Father-Son Challenge until the title was changed to include more family members. For the first time in its 24 years, the tournament features a current number one player on the field, Nelly Korda, who will play with her father, Petr, a former Australian Open tennis champion.

Lee Treviño is playing again and has never missed the tournament since it began in 1995. Justin Thomas returns as the defending champion with his father, Mike, a longtime PGA professional.

Fans are returning to the Ritz Carlton Golf Club Orlando, and it is close to being sold out as organizers limit ticket sales to preserve the intimate nature of the event.

Associated Press contributed to this report.