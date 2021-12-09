To Korea! Yasiel Puig signs with KBO team

The Cuban guy Yasiel puig has signed according to multiple sources an agreement to play in baseball in Korea, the powerful KBO.

According to the reports, Puig has closed a deal for one year and 1 million dollars, in what seems like an intermediate step in the search to return to the MLB and a strategic move considering unemployment in the Big leagues.

Let’s remember that just a week ago Puig reached an out-of-court settlement for the woman who had sued him to withdraw her accusations, ending a tortuous legal process that undoubtedly cost him his exit from MLB.

Just days ago, Puig pointed out the low availability of the equipment of MLB to meet with his representative despite having already terminated his issues in court.

We saw him here signing with some MLB team, but it has been the Kiwoom Héroes who have finally made the Cuban’s services. The signature is expected to be announced in the next few hours.

Good decision of the “Crazy Horse?