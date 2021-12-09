Trino Marín: what happened to Jenni Rivera’s ex-husband, sentenced for abusing his daughters Jacqie and Chiquis | José Trinidad Marín | Mexico | MX | Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

The first husband of Jenni Rivera, José Trinidad Marín, was the man who made the singer shed the most tears. Trino, as he is known in the middle, sexually abused the daughters he had with Jenny, Chiquis and Jacqueline, as well as her sister-in-law, Rosie Rivera.

In 1992, ‘The big lady’ She learned about the hell that was lived in her house, thanks to her sister Rosie taking the courage to tell about the nefarious abuse she received from Trino. After learning the facts, Rivera put the case in the hands of the authorities, although justice would take time to arrive due to the escape of her then husband.

Trino Marín was a fugitive for 9 years until he was finally captured in April 2006. He is currently serving an extensive sentence and it is estimated that he will be 74 when he is released from jail.

Jenni Rivera passed away on December 9, 2012 in Iturbide, Mexico (Photo: GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

WHAT HAPPENED TO TRINO MARÍN?

In 2007, a judge convicted Jose Trinidad Marin and was sentenced to 31 years in prison for having abused his two daughters and sister-in-law. The sentence responded to eight serious crimes, including Lewd acts with a minor, ongoing sexual abuse, and aggravated sexual assault on a minor, as stated by the vice district attorney Mark Burnley.

According to the journalist Javier Ceriani, Trino Marín could get out of jail much earlier than expected. Despite the seriousness of his charges and the fact that the crime he committed is one of the most punished in the United States, it is said that the ex-husband of Jenni Rivera his sentence would be reduced due to his good behavior.

“The father of @chiquisoficial, who abused her when she was a child, will be released from jail,” Ceriani wrote on social networks, and greg: “If he abused his daughters and his sister-in-law, who is going to be safe now that Chiquis Rivera’s father is free for good behavior?” expressed the journalist.

The truth is that on two occasions Marín has asked to reduce his sentence, in almost 15 years that leads behind bars.

HIS DAUGHTERS FORGIVE HIM

On more than one occasion, victims of Trino Marín they have revealed that they do not hold a grudge towards their abuser; However, a recent post by Jacqie Rivera has caused controversy on social media.

The singer’s eldest daughter shared a video that includes some photographs of her father, where she lets him know that she has forgiven him for the decisions he made:

“This message is for the first man who broke my heart. Father, I want you to know that despite your mistakes, your decisions and the fact that you left me they hurt me deeply, I love you and I forgive you ”.

The post was not to the liking of her fans, who remembered how much Jenny struggled to see Trino behind bars. Faced with these messages, Jacqie made it clear that only her mother and she knew what they felt about the situation of the accused of sexual abuse.

WHO IS JENNI RIVERA?

Jenni Rivera, whose real name is Dolores Janney Rivera Saavedra, was born in Long Beach, California, on July 2, 1969. After achieving fame, it is estimated that she sold 25 million albums, becoming the most important singer of a Sinaloan band, coming to be considered by various media such as CNN, Billboard, Fox News and the New York Times as the most significant female figure and best-selling in the genre of regional Mexican music.

Rivera started making music in 1991 and in his songs he used to address social issues, infidelity and love relationships. When he released his 10th studio album, Jenni (2008), it became his first No. 1 album on the Billboard Top Latin chart in the United States. In 2010, she appeared and produced the reality series “Jenni Rivera Presents: Chiquis y Raq-C.” He also appeared in and produced “I Love Jenni” as well as “Chiquis’ n Control” (2012). Not only that, because she made her debut as an actress in the movie “Filly Brown” and worked as a coach in the second season of “La Voz … México.”

In October 2012, People en español named her one of the 25 Most Powerful Women and in December of that year, she became the third singer to place three albums in the top three of the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart in the United States with her albums: “La misma gran Señora” (No. 1), “Joyas Lent: Pop ”(N ° 2) and“ Lent Jewels: Band ”(N ° 3).

The artist decided to invest her time and donate money in various causes, so much so that the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence named her its spokesperson in the United States. While the Los Angeles City Council officially declared August 6 as “Jenni Rivera Day” for her charity and community work. She passed away on December 9, 2012 in a plane crash.

The wreckage of a plane carrying Mexican-American singer Jenni Rivera was found in northern Mexico and there were no survivors, authorities said. The Lear Jet flew from the south of Monterrey to Toluca (Photo: AFP)

