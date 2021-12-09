Truecaller alerts on boom in phone scams

In the report of Truecaller Titled, 2021 Insights US Spam & Scam Report shows a loss of nearly $ 30 billion from fraudulent calls last year.

23% of Americans have lost money to phone scams in the last 12 months. This is the highest percentage on record since Truecaller began these investigations seven years ago.

Fraudulent actions have affected 59.49 million Americans in 2021, compared to 56 million in 2020.

“During the Christmas season Truecaller reveals an increase in automated calls for scams and fraud, ”says Clayton LiaBraaten, chief advisor to Truecaller.

“We want to make sure Hispanics in the United States know that they have options and resources to help them avoid unwanted automated calls; ultimately reducing the likelihood of being victimized and losing money through these sophisticated phone call fraud schemes. “

Truecaller helps you know who is calling, filter them along with unwanted text messages. The company offers various services such as a tool for caller identification, spam detection, texts and more. Truecaller ensures that communication is safe and efficient.

Research shows that 1 in 5 Hispanics between the ages of 18 and 39 report having been the victim of some form of scam, and mostly the victims may be seniors. Having unresolved issues related to immigration or being interested in a job from home makes people vulnerable.

In the case of those over 50 years of age or older, they report having been victims of a fraudulent lottery or incited to a scheme to obtain “easy” winnings.

Helpful tips

In the holiday season, consumers can apply measures to protect themselves. Next Truecaller offers some advice.

Think twice before answering any call from an unknown area code. If it’s important, they’ll leave a voice message. If they leave a voicemail, don’t call again until you can confirm if it belongs to a legitimate business or person. This can be confirmed through the Truecaller website or on the company’s website.

Do not enter pages of dubious origin

If you see questionable text from customer service or a package shipment tracker, do not click on the links they provide. Take a photo of the message so you can report it and forward a copy to (7726). Then you must report it to the Federal Trade Commission through the following link ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

If you feel you have been a victim of fraud, contact the appropriate consumer protection office in your state. Do not delete your call log as you may need it as evidence.

You can be proactive in protecting yourself by contacting your provider about tools to mitigate fraud schemes. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) created STIR / SHAKEN, a compendium of procedures to combat automated calls and scams, which all providers should have implemented.

Always alert with your cell phone

Download a free caller ID and fraud system blocking app like Truecaller from the iOS app store or Google Play. By identifying incoming calls and text messages with names, companies, or indicators of fraud schemes, you can stay in control of the security of your phone. The database is continuously updated and works against “vishing” (fraudulent voice messages or voice “phishing”) and smishing (fraudulent messages or “SMS phishing”).

Get on the FTC’s “Do Not Call” list and report unwanted calls.

Not all robocalls are fraudulent

Caller ID and spam blocking apps can ensure that important and legitimate calls and messages are received from healthcare appointments, pharmacies, school districts, travel, and financial services.

For more information, visit truecaller.com or download the app through the Google Play® stores for Android® devices and the Apple® App Store® for iOS devices.

