Ukraine warns of surge in Russian soldiers at border

(CNN) – Ukraine defense officials say that Russia has increased the number of soldiers near the border with the country and that there are 120,000 people, including additional personnel from the army, air force and navy.



According to its latest ongoing security assessment, which the country’s security sources shared with CNN, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry states that “military combat and other equipment, such as tanks, armed vehicles and ‘Iskander missiles ‘remain close to the border of Ukraine “after numerous military maneuvers by Russia.

Russia “regularly redeploys and accumulates its military units to maintain tension in the region,” says the assessment, allowing it to “build up attack forces quickly, and lays the groundwork for rapid reinforcement.”

According to the assessment, Russia is also stepping up operations from neighboring Belarus, which borders Ukraine to the north. In addition to deploying additional forces to Belarus, Russia has been conducting joint air patrol operations along its border since late November, according to the assessment.

In addition, the report says that some units of the Russian army remain near the Russian border with Belarus “at a distance of about 260 kilometers from the state border of Ukraine” and that if they enter the territory of Belarus they will pose a direct threat to Ukraine. from the north.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s assessment also noted that Russia has stepped up its information gathering on Ukraine.

The number of reconnaissance aircraft flights along the border with Ukraine over the Black Sea and Sea of ​​Azov has reportedly tripled since the same period last year.

However, the suggestion that Russia would invade Ukraine is “provocative,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a televised press conference on Wednesday.

“Russia follows a peaceful foreign policy. But it has the right to guarantee its security,” he said.