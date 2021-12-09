Úrsula Corberó told an incredible anecdote that she lived with Madonna and why she is very grateful

Úrsula Corberó, in the Jimmy Fallon program

Ursula Corberó debuted as a guest of a late night American, more precisely in the Jimmy Fallon cycle. Coinciding with the premiere of the final episodes of The Money Heist, The actress participated in one of the segments of the NBC network, from studio 6B at Rockefeller Center in New York. It was barely six minutes, the usual duration for the second interview of the program, in which the Spaniard took the opportunity to talk about the international success of the series, spout a suitably censored bad word and remember her meeting with Madonna, one of her most famous followers . Before her, the actress Nicole Kidman intervened and, right after, the Belgian singer Stromae acted.

Corberó explained, upon arriving on the set of Fallon, one of the star presenters from the United States, that he was traveling expressly from Madrid to participate in the program. “Can you believe that my first show here [en Estados Unidos] Is it with Jimmy Fallon and Nicole Kidman? Somewhat relaxed, “he joked.

The actress who plays the character Tokyo in The Money Heist He recalled that he was aware of the international success of Spanish fiction very shortly after the start of its broadcast on Netflix. She was attending a New Year’s party in Uruguay in December 2017, along with her boyfriend Chino Darín and her father-in-law, Ricardo Darín. “It was a party full of people and, suddenly, everyone recognized me and spoke to me about Tokyo. I said to my boyfriend: ‘What a coincidence that everyone who watches the series is at this party.”

In another of the anecdotes that feed this type of interview, Corberó spoke of the moment when Madonna was found on a plane. The singer confessed that Tokio was her favorite character from the series, gave her her phone number and sent her a message to warn her that she had forgotten her passport in her seat.

At the beginning of the program, Fallon announced the participation of the Spanish as his debut in the world of the late night U.S. He also strongly recommended Money heist – the English title of The Money Heist– your viewers. “It is ‘the’ series of the moment. It is the new The squid game. If I had to bet all my chips on one series, it would be Money Heist. And she is the protagonist, “he said minutes before inviting the actress to the set.

Continue reading the story

The Money Heist It became the most consumed content on Netflix in the week of November 29 to December 5, according to data provided by the company. Despite being released on Friday, December 3, the Spanish series has accumulated in just three days almost 190 million hours of reproduction, far above any other series or film in English or any other language. The second classified, the Colombian The queen of flow it has reached 59 million hours.

Corberó’s international fame soared after the arrival of The Money Heist to Netflix, at the end of 2017, as shown by its data on social networks. The actress started 2018 with a million followers on Instagram. Currently, it has more than 24 million, being one of the most popular Spanish personalities on this social network. Among the actress’s projects in Hollywood in recent years is the series Snatch, that stars Rupert Grint (the Harry Potter saga) and is the adaptation of the homonymous film of Guy Ritchie and Brad Pitt of the year 2000. He also participated in the action film Snake Eyes: the origin.

Few were the Spanish appearances in late nights shows Americans beyond the presence of Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem and Antonio Banderas. Ana Obregón did it in 1985 during her adventure in Hollywood, to promote a Christmas special by Plácido Domingo in which she participated. She was invited to the legendary Johnny Carson’s show and with actress Bette Midler sitting next to him.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

IN VIDEO: Úrsula Corberó debuts in Hollywood: “I feel proud of myself”