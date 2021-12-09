Venezuelan artists come together to inaugurate NFT exhibition on Tezos network platforms

A group of twenty-three Venezuelan digital artists, members of La Tokenía, an NFT community, will launch today, November 9, what would be their first collective exhibition of NFT art on the Hic et nunc and objkt platforms, of the Tezos network.

We polish the bar and

We turn everything down to half light

Tomorrow is Taguara day,

and in nothing the bululu is armed.

–

Enjoy our exquisite list of artists: https: //t.co/N7v1rbYtEQ

–

❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/Vjrzb6zsfG – The Tokenía (@nft_venezuela) December 8, 2021

The Tokenía, who describe themselves as a collective of Caribbean artists made in Venezuela who aim to generate a solid market for Venezuelan digital art, and position it globally, have launched this proposal that thanks to blockchain, cryptocurrencies and NFTs, they describe, will have the opportunity to achieve it.

In this exhibition the works exhibited from the collection that have music and many colors, will represent the values ​​of the artists according to the particular vision of each one under the common concept of “Taguara”, which is a Venezuelan idiom that no one questions its meaning, but everyone knows what it refers to “A place with certain peculiarities and heterogeneous testimonies but which are linked from the most intrinsic part of our Venezuelan culture,” they explained.

Andrés Briceño, one of the artists participating in the exhibition, commented to the Cointelegraph en Español team that holding this exhibition is the product of the union of great minds that seek to do the same thing, generate a change in the paradigm that exists with respect to art and the value of artists within society, demonstrating that dreams move to the world. “Artists impact the perspective that others have on the world in a subtle and almost imperceptible way. In Venezuela I think that some of us were crying out for it, and now many people on the same page can have an impact. Each one from their trench ”, added.

By last, It should be noted that the artists involved in the exhibition will be making Twitter spaces today during the launch in addition to tomorrow.

What is an NFT?

A non-fungible token or also as it is more popularly known, NFT for its acronym in English, is a cryptoactive that has a signature or digital fingerprint registered in the blockchain, thus shielding it from forgeries or replicas by the monitoring and audits to which it can be publicly submitted on the blockchain, that is why it is these same characteristics with their advantages that attract more and numerous artists to test these technologies that also from being a trend and providing a different way of making art over digital, they offer the ease of having greater control over your art.

