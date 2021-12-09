Víctor Gómez Casanova is launched as the new commercial voice of the Águilas Cibaeñas

Victor Gomez Casanova Hit out of politics and hit the radio like new commercial voice of the professional baseball team in the Dominican Republic, Águilas Cibaeñas.
The first appearance of Gómez Casanova as the commercial voice of the team was on Wednesday night, during the match between the yellow team and the Tigres del Licey.
Enrique Rojas, a baseball reporter for ESPN, said he feels “pleasantly surprised” to hear the voice of the political leader as the commercial voice of the Cibaeño team.
“Pleasantly surprised to hear @VGomezCasanova acting as a commercial voice for the radio broadcast of @aguilascibaenas,” he expressed through his Twitter account.
After Rojas’ positive comment, the political leader responded in the same way, thanking him and highlighting that he is “one of those who motivate to inspire and follow his example in this beautiful activity.”
“Thank you very much my dear @ Enrique_Rojas1 for your words. You know that you are one of those who motivate and inspire to follow your example in this beautiful activity. You are loved, “said the communicator.
At the age of 19, Víctor Gómez Casanova was a news presenter for the Centro Noticias program, then he became the presenter of the Mundo Vision news program, a position he held for 9 years.
From 2000 to 2012 he worked as an analyst, commentator, reporter and interviewer for the program El Gobierno de la Mañana.
He was part of the program El Sol de la Mañana, on Zol 106.5 FM, and also produces his TV, Radio and Internet program. He has also been a columnist for several national newspapers.