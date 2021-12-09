Víctor Gómez Casanova is launched as the new commercial voice of the Águilas Cibaeñas

Victor Gomez Casanova Hit out of politics and hit the radio like new commercial voice of the professional baseball team in the Dominican Republic, Águilas Cibaeñas.

The first appearance of Gómez Casanova as the commercial voice of the team was on Wednesday night, during the match between the yellow team and the Tigres del Licey.

Enrique Rojas, a baseball reporter for ESPN, said he feels “pleasantly surprised” to hear the voice of the political leader as the commercial voice of the Cibaeño team.

“Pleasantly surprised to hear @VGomezCasanova acting as a commercial voice for the radio broadcast of @aguilascibaenas,” he expressed through his Twitter account.