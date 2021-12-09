Violence hits fast food workers

On at least two occasions, Leónides Dávila has been beaten at his job at a fast food restaurant in South Los Angeles.

“The first time I was hit by a homeless person who used to go to wash every day in the restaurant’s bathrooms, and part of my job was to clean the toilets. He always came in after I cleaned them, and left me a suckling pig ”.

When he expressed his annoyance to the manager, she told him not to let him in, but when Leonides denied the homeless man, he beat him up and knocked him down, throwing him on the benches.

“They took the man out, but there was no report to the police.”

On another occasion, when he had to ask a person that he could not ask for money inside the restaurant, the man hit him on the head and knocked him down. “By then we had a security guard who came to my defense, and took several stab wounds that caused between 5 and 6 wounds.”

Leónides Dávila, victims of attacks while working in a fast food restaurant. (Courtesy)

The report ‘Beaten, Stabbed and Silenced’ published this week exposed a crisis of violence whatEU Affects California’s Fast Food Industrya, and exposes how McDonald’s and Burger King have failed to protect their workers from assaults, armed robbery and other assaults.

Leonides says it would be best if McDonalds, where he has worked for more than 3 decades, put up 24-hour surveillance. “Now they play in some places, but only for a few hours; and McDonalds operates 24 hours a day ”.

He adds that as a result of the attacks, the workers are left with traumas. “One is afraid that the aggressor is going to return. I was always looking out the windows, to see if I didn’t see him coming, or was afraid that he would catch me outside when I took out the trash. “

911 call data compiled by motion Fight for $ 15 show that more than 77,000 violent and threatening incidents took place at fast food restaurants in 9 major California cities between 2017 and 2020, revealing that cooks and cashiers work in fear for their safety.

In addition, the report indicates that the managers of these businesses failed to recognize and take action in relation to the threats suffered by their workers.

“Last year alone, we had 3 armed robberies at my store, but management did nothing to keep us safe,” says Maria Pinzón, a McDonald’s worker in Oakland.

“We shouldn’t risk our lives for hamburgers and fries.”

He adds that “we are always nervous and worried that his next shift will be his last. We need a voice at work so that coming to work is not a matter of life and death ”.

Olivia García was attacked and threatened with death at her job at a fast food restaurant. (Courtesy)

Among the violent incidents reported by California fast food workers, they detail the one suffered by a McDonald’s worker in Los Angeles, who accidentally struck a customer with a garbage shovel.

“The client hid behind the worker’s car and hit him twice on the head, causing him a concussion.”

The serious thing was that the store manager refused to call the police and offer the worker medical attention.

At a McDonald’s in San José, Olivia García related that a customer in the self-service area got angry with the price of her order and asked her to give it to him for free.

When she told him that she couldn’t because she was just a worker, the individual replied “what are you doing here, you damn bitch? Go back to your country! ”.

He immediately threatened to kill her, and as soon as the customer got out of his car, he ran to the front of the store and began to bang and kick the door. “The good thing that at that time we still weren’t open. I don’t know what would have happened if it had been open ”.

García says that he was going to the psychiatrist since as a result of the aggression, he developed episodes of anxiety.

A KFC worker in Los Angeles was shot in the chest with a BB gun while working the window. Although she was injured and bleeding, the store manager refused to call for medical assistance, instead giving her alcohol and a bandage.

After she missed work the next day to see a doctor, management cut her hours.

The Fight for $ 15 movement denounces in a report the violence suffered by fast food workers. (Archive / Opinion)

Calls to 911

The movement Fight for $ 15 collected 911 call logs from fast food places in 9 of California’s largest cities, with a focus on 4 well-known brands: McDonald’s, Jack in the Box, Carl’s Jr., and Burger King.

The result was that they found that at 643 locations, there were 77,200 threatening or violent incidents that resulted in a 911 call for police assistance between 2017 and 2020.

In some places, up to 7 calls were made a week, but they totaled hundreds.

47,600 calls left McDonald’s; and Burger King, 8,036.

“I saw a group of people screaming and running… I saw that one of the guys had a big knife and he was waving it,” says Perla Hernández, a worker at a Burger King in San José, describing an incident earlier this year.

“The manager did not call the police. I asked him why not … [y el gerente] He said, ‘Shut up, nothing happened.’

13% of these incidents involved physical or sexual assault. In total, Fight for $ 15 tallied 10,000 calls related to assault and sexual assault at these locations between 2017 and 2020.

In some cities, the fraction of robbery-related calls is much higher. In San Francisco, for example, 32% of violent or threatening calls involve assault.

In San Diego, it’s 22% and in Los Angeles, 16%.

“These data reveal a reality that workers face intimately every day,” says Cipriano Belser, organizer of the Southern California Occupational Safety and Health Coalition.

“Workplace violence is often normalized or viewed as ‘just part of the job’ by employers, but it is not normal for workers to be hurt, traumatic or killed on the job, and we need strong protections, such as the proposed law AB 257 to guarantee that fast food workers can go home, after a day of work ”.

Fast food workers have no protections to prevent attacks against them. (Shutterstock)

Corporations and managers fail

Giant fast food corporations like McDonald’s, Burger King, Jack in the Box and Carl’s Jr. have not taken meaningful steps to address the current violence at their California businesses, despite repeated calls from workers to do so.

The report indicates that Corporate neglect of violence at fast food restaurants has a huge impact on communities of color, as nearly 80% of fast food workers in California are minority people and 27% are foreign born .

“As the situation is now, if someone talks about something, management treats you like a problem,” says Juana Camarena, a worker at McDonald’s in San Francisco.

“It would make a difference if the workers had a real voice on restaurant safety, and if we could all come to an agreement on how to make it safer. My coworkers don’t want to say anything because they don’t want to be fired ”.

In a letter accompanying the report, researchers and labor experts in California argued that this new data serves as evidence of the need to give workers a voice in their workplace.

“This report underscores the urgent need for violence prevention strategies in the fast food and other retail sectors,” wrote Kevin Riley, UCLA Occupational Safety and Health Program Director, Laura Stock, Director of the Center for Occupational Research and Education. from UC Berkeley and Ken Jacobs, president of the UC Berkeley Center for Employment Research and Education.

The opinion is awaiting comment from the fast food industry on the report.