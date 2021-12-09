Visa announces new cryptocurrency advisory service for merchants and banks

The payments giant Visa is launching new consulting and advisory services to help its clients navigate the world of cryptocurrencies.

The company said Wednesday that its cryptocurrency advisory department, housed within its consulting and analysis division, will offer advice to financial institutions, retailers and other companies on all aspectsfrom rolling out crypto functions and exploring non-fungible tokens to developing wallets for central bank digital currencies.

According to Visa, part of banks’ interest in cryptocurrencies is to remain competitive. Citing a recent internal study, Visa said that “40% of surveyed cryptocurrency owners say they would be likely or highly likely to switch their primary bank to one offering cryptocurrency-related products in the next 12 months“.

According to Reuters, US financial services company UMB is a client of Visa’s cryptocurrency advisory services.

“We turned to Visa to learn more about cryptocurrencies and stablecoins and the use cases that are most relevant to our retail and commercial lines of business.“said Uma Wilson, Executive Vice President of UMB Bank.

The move marks Visa’s latest attempt to delve into the cryptocurrency industry, as the company has applied for numerous blockchain-related patents in the past. The research team of Visa is also working on a “Universal Payment Channel” project, which is a blockchain interoperability hub that connects multiple blockchain networks and allows digital assets to pass between various protocols and wallets..

Visa is one of the many payment processors that has entered the cryptocurrency business in recent years. His rival, Mastercard recently launched cryptocurrency-linked payment cards throughout the Asia-Pacific region., while the online payments giant PayPal launched a new consumer app for cryptocurrencies, savings, and direct deposits earlier this year..

