Visit Díaz-Canel exhibition by young creators ›Culture› Granma

The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, arrived at the Cuba Pavilion, headquarters in the capital of the Hermanos Saíz Association (AHS), when the sun was setting, to appreciate the visual arts exhibition “Estado de Espíritu”, which is part of the XIV Havana Biennial.

After touring with his partner Lis Cuesta Peraza venues where combinations of colors, images and concepts appeared from which sixty artists from all over the country have proposed to build communication bridges to the viewer, the Head of State valued the set of creations as excellent , which is dedicated to the 35 years of the AHS —organization that brings together the young artistic vanguard of Cuba.

“We are not talking about a time of life, it is a state of the spirit”, thus a banner of words summarizes the exhibition whose curatorship was in charge of the young Sarah Lis Muñiz and Maybel Elena Martínez. The first expressed to the press that it is, indeed, a reference to a state of the soul that goes beyond a stage of existence; and the second highlighted that, after two years of pandemic and so much virtuality, it is good to end the year and start another one by exposing what had been done over a long time and between different generations.

“Thank you for the time,” said Díaz-Canel when he said goodbye and after congratulating the young curators, in a tour that also included the presence of the Minister of Culture, Alpidio Alonso Grau; with Rafael González Muñoz, President of the AHS, as well as with Norma Rodríguez Derived, president of the National Council of Plastic Arts.

“It is the first time that an exhibition curated only by the AHS has been shown,” stated Norma Rodríguez about the proposal that was inaugurated on December 3 and that can be enjoyed until January 10.

Photo: Revolution Studies

