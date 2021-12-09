Vladdy Jr.’s younger brother surprises at 15

There is no doubt that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has in the genes the ability to become one of the best MLB hitters of recent times, since he compadre name with his father member of the Hall of Fame And even, at the same age, he is ahead of the achievements that Papa Vlad achieved at the time. However, the baseball genes of VLadimir Guerrero were not only inherited by Vladdy Jr., but for another of his children.

The media are already taking note of 15-year-old Vladi Miguel Guerrero, who is following in the footsteps of his older brother and his father in hitting bombs and being a marvel with the bat, being already one of the prospects who they could have a greater projection in the not too distant future.

Vladimir Guerrero father’s family is quite large in terms of descendants, since he has a total of 9 children, 5 men and 4 women, procreated with 5 different women and according to reports he pays around 25 thousand dollars a month in maintenance for all their children, as well as having two granddaughters. But despite so many children, it can be said that Vlad is not an absent father.

Will Vladi Miguel manage to reach the same levels as his older brother and his famous father?

Gabriel Delgado

I started as a rookie on Al Bat in early 2018 and I’m going into my third season covering Major League Baseball as a web reporter. I’m a fan of the San Francisco Giants, a number one defender of Barry Bonds, and a critic of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto and Ronald Acuña are the future of baseball, Mike Trout is overrated, and the Astros deserved to be taken away from the World Series for cheating. Besides baseball, I also enjoy soccer, football, basketball, and just about any other game that includes a ball or a ball. I am also an amateur musician, penniless gamer and very nerdy. Graduated in journalism from the University of Guadalajara, I graduated in 2017. Born in the shrimp capital of the world, Escuinapa, Sinaloa. I lived in Australia for a while; i survived giant spiders, tasmanian devils and fought a kangaroo and didn’t die trying.

