Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today Thursday, December 9

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Your mental energy will be very strong during these days. You will want to exchange topics and ideas with friends and family, travel, explore the new, the unknown, in short, broaden your horizons. Put positivism in your words, ask and you will see how you get what you want so much. Lucky numbers: 28, 7, 2.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Making decisions at this time will be the key so that you do not have more problems in the future. Act mature, be responsible. Don’t try to embellish the realities you don’t want to face. Be brave and analyze the situation well so that you get out of what bothers you. Lucky numbers: 8, 29, 35.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Control your emotions when making an important decision. Wait for the moment to pass and then think carefully about what you are going to do or say. Everything that happens in your life has a reason for being and a purpose, even when you, in the moment, cannot recognize it. Lucky numbers: 3, 16, 12.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Control your emotional side. Do your part to improve relationships between your loved ones by expressing your emotions with warmth and lots of love. Avoid confrontations with your enemies and be diplomatic. Apply what you have learned from the lessons life has given you. Lucky numbers: 11, 6, 32.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Beings of light guide and protect you. You will be able to communicate your ideas with ease. It is time for changes and adjustments, so it is imperative to use your communication to ask and find what you need most. They will offer you something very tempting. You know well what is best for you. Lucky numbers: 44, 3, 29.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sep 21)

You will be very given to pleasures and conquests, but avoid going to extremes, especially when it comes to your money, moderate in spending. You will have sweetness and power of conviction in your words. This will be an excellent weapon to conquer that person that interests you. Lucky numbers: 13, 21, 40.

Libra

(Sep 22 – Oct 22)

Any business transaction that you make these days, to improve your finances will be very beneficial. Try to catch up on your chores so that you can enjoy the hours of the night that promise to be very entertaining. You will get noticed in your social circle. Lucky numbers: 39, 26, 30.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Open the doors to progress and well-being. Don’t put unnecessary obstacles in front of you like fear, negative thoughts, and pessimism. Say yes to life, to the positive so that all good comes to you. Good financial, work and study opportunities are coming for you. Lucky numbers: 20, 6, 1.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

The routine was not made for you and you will want to do something different and fun. You will not be able to concentrate on a single task, you will be somewhat disorganized and you will have to make an effort not to lose your valuables. Seek the company of smart, cheerful, and fun people. Lucky numbers: 5, 24, 50.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Renewal and change is what is imposed. Any business you start will be very prosperous for you and those who associate with you. You will have the support and cooperation of those who know what you can give. Excellent period to get involved in something new in all aspects of your life. Lucky numbers: 33, 4, 19.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

You begin to better understand the reason for your emotions and feelings and you will be able to better communicate what you want. You can be very generous and at the same time very stingy with your money. Love manifests in your life. Old loves are resumed or new ones are found. Lucky numbers: 8, 12, 33.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Love is around you. Do not stop attending parties or meetings as it may be a very interesting meeting for you. Many times you keep quiet and do not express your true feelings for fear of being rejected. Find a good friend or family member with whom you can discuss your fears. Lucky numbers: 14, 5, 17.