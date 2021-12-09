Was he hiding? Finally Ricardo Peláez will give an explanation in Chivas

When it was reported on the permanence of Marcelo Michel Leaño as technician of the Chivas de Guadalajara for him Clausura 2022 Tournament, the sports director Ricardo Peláez He assured that he would give a press conference to explain the reasons and talk about the reinforcements of the next campaign that will start in January, which will be held this Wednesday, December 9.

18 days after the Sacred Flock was eliminated and a mere four that the champion of the campaign is known, the leader has not come out to clarify any issue let alone the expectations of having entered into negotiations with the staunch rival to to hire Sebastián Córdova, who has a foot and a half in the Guadalajara squad.

Peláez was ratified last November as sports director indefinitely and with this he released new promises that he still does not fulfill, because he has not come out to face him either to the fans for a new elimination in the Repechage, where they stayed on the road by second consecutive occasion now at the hands of Puebla on penalties.

Given this, The directive has not specified the hiring of reinforcements either, they have not released the list of transferable, the positions that need to be strengthened to meet the objectives of the next tournament and much less to take stock of what his management has been, since he has accumulated two years and a single participation in the League that took place in 2020 when they agreed to the Semifinals.

From that memory lives the work of Peláez with Chivas, because from there There have been more anxieties than joys for the rojiblancos fans who are still waiting for those titles and Liguillas that the manager spoke about when it was presented as the strong card of Amaury Vergara during his tenure as president of Guadalajara, replacing his father. And so far everything has been promises.