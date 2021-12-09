Weekly claims for unemployment benefits in the United States fell to their lowest level since 1969

Job seeker talks with a TSA representative at Logan Airport, Boston, Massachusetts (REUTERS / Brian Snyder)

New weekly enrollments for unemployment benefits in the United States fell last week to their lowest level since September 1969, in a context of labor shortage, the Department of Labor announced on Thursday.

Between November 28 and December 4, 184,000 people signed up to receive these grants, a drop of 43,000 compared to the previous week.

The figure is well below the 228,000 registrations that analysts expected.

A recruiter posts information about her car in search of attracting employees Leesburg, Virginia (Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

This decline in requests for subsidies shows that employers are hesitant to let any worker go, at a time when job vacancies are numerous, consumer demand is high, and the availability of labor is lower than in the months prior to employment. pandemic.

To attract workers, companies and businesses offer higher wages and better benefits.

In November, hourly wages increased 4.8% over the same period of the previous year, according to data from the Department of Labor last week.

Sandra Presley, 57, attends a job interview to fill restaurant and hotel vacancies in Torrance, California (REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson)

Vacancies on the rise

The Labor Department’s Monthly Survey of Jobs and Job Rotation, or JOLTS report, showed a steady decline in layoffs on Wednesday, another sign that the job market is adjusting. While the number of people who voluntarily quit their jobs decreased, the level remains very high.

“Under normal circumstances, a near-record number of vacancies would be something worth celebrating,” said Jennifer Lee, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets. “But no employer is in the mood to celebrate. It’s difficult to fulfill orders or meet customer demands if there aren’t enough people to do the job. “

Vacancies, a measure of labor demand, they increased by 431,000 to 11.0 million through the last day of October. It was the second highest figure on record. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 10.4 million job openings.

The increase was led by the hotel and food services industry, where open positions rose 254,000 jobs.

The government had reported last Friday that non-farm payrolls increased by 210,000 jobs in November, the smallest amount since last December, after increasing by 546,000 jobs in October. The unemployment rate fell to a 21-month low of 4.2%.

With information from AFP and Reuters

