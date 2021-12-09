What could be the consequences of having excluded Guatemala and other American countries – Prensa Libre

The US president will hold a virtual Summit for Democracy on Thursday 9 and Friday 10 December to which he has invited more than 100 governments, as well as prominent activists, journalists, private sector leaders and other members of civil society.

The absence of eight Latin American countries in Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy may create a “club of good guys” and another of bad guys, which would be “counterproductive” for US interests and democracy itself in the region, experts estimate. .

The idea is that it serve as a platform for leaders to “announce new commitments, reforms and initiatives” according to three pillars: the defense of democracy against authoritarianism, the fight against corruption and respect for human rights, said the Tuesday a US government official under anonymity.

Countries excluded

Eight countries in the Americas have been excluded from this conclave, which will be virtual due to the pandemic. These are Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba, Bolivia, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala and Haiti, to which an invitation has not been sent.

“It is very likely that his absence from the summit will be counterproductive both for the interests of the United States and for democracy in the region, ”Michael Shifter, president of the Inter-American Dialogue, told AFP.

The excluded can interpret that the United States applies the policy of ‘if you are not with me, you are against me’ and lead to two clubs, “the one of democracies and the others,” says Christopher Sabatini, a researcher at Chatham House.

“If it is not handled with caution, it can create two blocs”, without each of them necessarily having an ideological affinity, so that “the good club would obtain diplomatic benefits and recognition in the White House, and then there would be the others” , Explain.

The Northern Triangle is out

In the case of Latin America, it is striking that the Northern Triangle of Central America -Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador- all of them priority in US policy to address the main causes of migration was left out.

Shifter believes that it is because “Biden assumes that there is too much corruption and weakening of democratic institutions” in those countries “and of course he is right.”

However, “their leaders know that the situation is as serious or more in other countries of the region that were invited, such as Brazil, and they observe that democracy is more fragile than many thought in the United States,” he adds.

Source of resentment?

The United States states that it “intends to host this summit with humility.” “We do not see ourselves as a democracy with all the answers, but with openness and transparency about our efforts to overcome challenges at home while working with partners to support democracy and human rights abroad,” says the government official.

By excluding them, “we can expect that the three governments will become more defiant than ever vis-à-vis the United States and cooperate less in handling migratory pressures,” says Shifter.

Not to mention that they will probably harbor “resentment”, which will make “they resist even more to carry out political reforms and increase their interest, already quite high, in strengthening alliances with China and other actors”.

The fight against corruption is a requirement of Biden to be part of the conclave, something like the master key with which a good part of the problems would be solved.

Sabatini doubts it. For him the main challenge is not corruption, but “the poor distribution of resources, income, inequalities.”

It would be more useful if this week’s summit were an open space, “more inclusive, more focused on talking about goals” as difficult as it may be, he points out, taking as an example the World Conference on Human Rights in Vienna in 1993.

The United States has not invited the government of Venezuela, which it considers a dictatorship, but it has invited Juan Guaidó, the opposition leader to Nicolás Maduro, who in turn has included opponents from other countries in his official delegation, such as the Nicaraguan Berta Valle and the Cuban Rosa María Payá.

Cuba lashed out at the summit on Twitter. “The selective call for a summit that claims to be about democracy is a sign of the weakness of the US, incapable of facing the discredit and isolation of its foreign policy at the UN,” Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez denounced.

Read also: Giammattei assures the OAS that he works against corruption, that he respects Human Rights and that Guatemala will host Provida

And now the United States, host of the Summit of the Americas in 2022, “does it also think not to invite these countries for their failure to comply with democratic standards? And even if I invite them, are they going to want to attend after being excluded? ”Shifter wonders.

Giammattei criticizes Democracy Summit

On Tuesday, December 7, the president of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, criticized the Summit of Democracy organized by Washington and says that his government will not accept impositions.

“Someone spoke of a Summit for presidents, I don’t know what he means, I didn’t come to that, I came to the United States to tell you that there is a country that is close to you, that we can do a lot for USA, but that we are not going to allow anyone to demand that we adopt things that go against our belief, our faith and our laws, at all costs, even if it is not a invitation to the White House, “said the president during his speech at the conference organized by The Institute For Women’s Health & International Human Rights Group, in Washington DC.