What did Hernán Hernández from Los Tigres del Norte study?

In recent weeks, people have become more interested in various celebrities who in the past managed to captivate the public, such as Los Tigres del Norte, who have managed to establish themselves as one of the most important and representative bands in Mexico.

Let us remember that Los Tigres del Norte through their songs and lyrics, have told stories based on real life, specifically on society and its negative side, just as they do with issues about immigration, robberies, drug trafficking, love and heartbreak.

Under this panorama, it is also important to remember that the thousands of followers of this emblematic group of Mexican music that has established itself as one of the most loved by the public.

About Los Tigres del Norte

In this sense, greater intrigue has been generated about the life of the leader of said group who has become known for his albums such as “Gracias, América sin borders (1986)”, “Corridos Prohibidos (1989)”, “Incansables ( 1990) “,” The Two Plebes (1994) “and” The Example (1995) “.

Hernán Hernández Angulo was born on July 22, 1958; is a singer, bassist, who was born in Mocorito, Mexico, who from a very young age was interested in music, being then one of the founding members of Los Tigres del Norte, alongside his brothers Jorge and Rául, as well as his cousin Óscar .

What did Hernán Hernández study?

So far, this group has more than 750 songs that have managed to win the admiration and respect of the Mexican public and the United States, both for their lyrics and their northern sounds and rhythms; he has produced and arranged most of the group’s songs.

But many people have wondered about the private life of Hernández, who before dedicating himself to music, decided to follow another path; After having a difficult life economically, he decided to join the group when he was young, to help his family get ahead.

