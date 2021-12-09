What is IRS Notice 6419 – Telemundo New York (47)

NEW YORK – Watch your mailbox starting in January 2022, as the IRS will soon send Notice 6419, the key document you need to claim missed payments of the Child Tax Credit, as well as the remaining half of the tax incentive when you file your taxes. federal in 2022.

The tax agency reminded taxpayers that Notice 6419 will soon arrive in their mailboxes, which details the total advance payments of the Child Tax Credit received between July and December 2021.

When filing federal taxes in 2022, the IRS system will ask the taxpayer to enter the amounts described in Notice 6419. The document not only verifies how much the family obtained during 2021, it will also serve to claim lost payments due to errors from the tax agency .

Notice 6419 also determines if a family can obtain a payment of up to $ 1,800 per child, or if it must repay part of the money received in 2021 in the event of having claimed the payments without meeting the criteria or in the event of an income adjustment.

WHO WILL RECEIVE NOTICE 6419 IN JANUARY?

Any family or taxpayer who received at least one advance payment of the Child Tax Credit from July to December 2021. Therefore, even if you stopped payments at some point, you should still expect to receive the document.

Married taxpayers should take note: both will receive their own letter from the IRS, both will need to present each document in an accurate return in order to claim the second half of their credit.

WHY IS THE LETTER SO IMPORTANT?

The details on the document will not only help you correctly report your advance payments, but they will also help you claim the other half of your Child Tax Credit. Additionally, the amounts in the letter can help avoid delays in processing your refund.

HOW WILL I ACKNOWLEDGE NOTICE 6419?

The document has the appearance of a tax form that lists in detail the total advance payments of the Child Tax Credit that you received between July and December.

Specifically, it will show you:

The total amount of advance payments you obtained for 2021. This information will be included on Schedule 8812, line 14f or 15e, as applicable.

Number of qualifying children who benefited from the tax incentive.

In addition to the details above, letter 6419 describes how the IRS calculated the amount and conditions for the refund.

CAN I USE MY BANK EXTRACT AS PROOF OF PAYMENT IN CASE I LOSE OR NOT RECEIVE THE NOTICE?

The IRS recommends that taxpayers consult Notice 6419 before filing their tax return. Reporting incorrect amounts of the Child Tax Credit could lead the IRS to review your tax filing, which could delay your refund and the remaining incentive payment.

The IRS notes that bank statements can be unreliable as amounts owed may have been adjusted for a variety of reasons, including processing a 2020 return after an initial Child Tax Credit payment was made. Or, it may also be possible that the amounts have changed from one payment to another if you made changes on the IRS Child Tax Credit portal.

WHAT CAN I DO IF I DO NOT RECEIVE MY 6419 NOTICE?

Perhaps you plan to move in the next few months and fear that your letter will be lost in the process. However, you can access the IRS Child Tax Credit portal with an ID.me account to verify the details of the notice.

Here’s how to verify your child tax credit advance payments:

Create a new ID.me account (if you don’t have one) at https://www.irs.gov/credits-deductions/child-tax-credit-update-portal.

Click Manage Advance Payments.

Click ID.me Create New Account.

Follow the onscreen instructions to provide information to set up your secure ID.me account. Note that the system may ask users to create a live video of themselves (using phone or webcam) and / or upload a photo ID. For help, visit the ID.me help page.

Once you have created an ID.me account, you can access the portal and download your Notice 6419.

Visit the IRS fact sheet on Notice 6419 here for more details.

This is a child tax credit enrollment tool for non-filers (also called non-filers).