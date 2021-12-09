What we know about the two FBI arrests in Guaynabo and Trujillo Alto

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) executed two new arrest warrants this Thursday morning in connection with the corruption scheme for which the former mayor of Catano, Felix “el Cano” Delgado.

Those arrested were Mayor Guaynabo, Angel Perez Otero, Y Radamés Benítez Cardona, who serves as executive assistant to the mayor of Trujillo Alto, Jose Luis Cruz Cruz.

Here’s what we know about the arrests:

Pérez Otero’s arrest was made at his residence in Guaynabo.

Pérez Otero was arrested for alleged public corruption.

Guaynabo Mayor Ángel Pérez was arrested by FBI agents on Thursday, December 9, 2021. (Teresa Canino Rivera)

Pérez began his political career as president of the Youth of the New Progressive Party (PNP). In the photo he greets former Governor Ricardo Rosselló. (Archive)

In 2017, he became mayor of Guaynabo through primaries, following the sexual harassment scandal against Héctor O’Neill. (Archive)

Pérez surpassed Senator Carmelo Ríos in the PNP primaries, with 69.95% of the favor of the Guaynabo electorate. (VANESSA SERRA DIAZ)

His campaign was focused, then, on repudiating O’Neill’s actions and ensuring that he would maintain a healthy municipal administration. (Teresa Canino Rivera)

In 2020, he faced primaries in his bid to remain in the municipal seat, comfortably surpassing his PNP contenders. (Archive)

Pérez’s election as mayor of Guaynabo was publicly questioned because he allegedly did not reside in the municipality. (Teresa Canino Rivera)

At the time of his arrest, Pérez was in his second four-year term in command of Guaynabo. (Ramón “Tonito” Zayas)

In the photo Pérez accompanies Governor Pedro Pierluisi. (Ramón “Tonito” Zayas)

In 2004, for the general elections, Pérez was elected representative of the PNP. (Archive)

Pérez filled the vacancy of Representative for District 6, Wilson Soto. (Archive)

He was president of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives. (Ramón “Tonito” Zayas)

The now-suspended mayor was re-elected to a second term as a representative in the 2008 general elections. (Juan Luis Martínez Pérez)

During his time in the Legislature, he met his wife, the then PNP representative Liza Fernández. (Archive)

In addition to being the mayor of Guaynabo, Pérez presided over the Federation of Mayors, which groups together the municipal executives of the PNP. (Ramón “Tonito” Zayas)

The mayor of Guaynabo with Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González. (Archive)

Pérez was set $ 10,000 bail on three counts of conspiracy, bribery and extortion. (Ricky Reyes)

The special election to replace Pérez as mayor of Guaynabo will be on January 8. (Ramón “Tonito” Zayas)

One motion contains images of the mayor receiving money in an envelope.

The motion alleges that Pérez Otero received and accepted regular payments of $ 5,000 between 2019 and August 2021.

In all, a grand jury issued a three-count indictment against the mayor: bribery and conspiracy to receive kickbacks, bribery, and extortion.

A federal judge set a $ 10,000 bond against Pérez Otero.

Governor Pedro Pierluisi announced that he will begin to shape a special election to seek a municipal executive to replace Pérez Otero.

Pérez Otero did not submit any pleadings to Magistrate Bruce McGiverin, who posted a bond of $ 10,000. The mayor paid the bail and was released; The hearing of the accusations was scheduled for December 23, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Panel on the Independent Special Prosecutor (Opfei) summarily suspended Pérez Otero, or in other words, suspended him as mayor of Guaynabo, after being arrested and charged with criminal charges. The resolution also orders that Pérez Otero be prevented from entering the town hall or municipal facilities.

