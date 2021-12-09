What you need to know about the 2021-22 Champions League round of 16 draw

When is the draw for the eighth of the Champions League?

The round of 16 draw will take place at the headquarters of the UEFA in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday, December 13 at 12:00 CET (05:00 CET).

La Orejona at the draw headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland Getty Images

Which teams participate in the UCL round of 16 draw?

The 16 teams that passed the group stage of the UEFA champions league. The winners of each group will be seeded, while the second classified of each group will face the first places.

Top of group (seeded): Ajax (NED), Bayern (GER), Juventus (ITA), Liverpool (ENG), Manchester City (ENG), Manchester United (ENG), Real Madrid (ESP) and Lille (FRA).

Group seconds (not seeded): Atlético (ESP) Chelsea (ENG) Inter (ESP) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Sporting CP (POR) Benfica (POR) RB Salzburg (AUS) and Villarreal (ESP) or Atalanta (ITA).

Can teams from the same country face each other at this stage?

No club can play against another team from the same federation. They also cannot face teams that have been in the same sector in the group stage.

Are the knockout stages of the Champions League played in a double game?

The qualifying rounds are played in two games, with the top-seeded team playing the second leg at home.

When are the last 16 of the Champions League played?



The first leg matches will be played on February 15/16/22/23 next year, and the return matches will be played on March 8/9/15/16.

The draw for the quarterfinals, semifinals and final will be held on Friday, March 18.

Are there changes this season?

The so-called rule of the value of the goals in the opposite field has been eliminated, so if the qualifiers end tied after 180 minutes they will go to extra time regardless of the number of goals scored by each team at home and away. If the teams do not tie the tie after the extra 30 minutes, they will go to the penalty shoot-out.

When is the final of 2022?

The Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg will host the final of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 on May 28, 2022.