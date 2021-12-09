WhatsApp | White heart | White heart | Emoji | Meaning | Meaning | Why shouldn’t you send it | Applications | Smartphone | nnda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Have you ever sent the white heart emoji to your friends in WhatsApp ? If you are one of the people who sends emoticons to their friends, then you should know that each of them has a totally different meaning. That is why here we will explain all the reasons for you to be safe.

This is the case of the white heart, since this emoji is confused with the other hearts that exist in WhatsApp . Its tonality tends to express something that is often taken lightly by certain users. That is why here we will mention when you should not send the emoticon.

Know when you can send the white heart on WhatsApp and what it really means. (Photo: MAG)

WHY YOU SHOULD NOT SEND THE WHITE HEART ON WHATSAPP

It is not love

In order to tell a person that you love them, you must send the red heart emoji. In the case of white, it will only serve to reinforce friendship with a certain person, this based on a sincere relationship, without jumping or lying.

Does not convey hope

For you to express hope, there is the green heart. In the case of white, you will only express purity in a relationship with friends, according to the Emojipedia website.

