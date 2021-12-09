Winners of ‘Así Se Baila, Gregorio Pernía and his daughter, reveal what they will do with the prize of $ 200 thousand dollars

The winners of “Así Se Baila”, Gregorio Pernía and his daughter, Luna, are still very surprised to have been the ones who took home the $ 200 thousand dollars for which each of the participants of the reality show competed.

Now, in an interview for People en Español, they have revealed what they will do with that money and what it means to have been the winners of the renowned Telemundo program.

According to the actor, they have decided to invest the money and donate a part to dance academies, among other things.

“We are going to invest, we are going to donate money to some dance academies, we are going to save, we are going to give the initial fee for an apartment also here in the United StatesOne money also goes to Luna, another goes to the mother, who was also very aware of us… We shared everything as a family, ”said Gregorio.

He also commented that succeeding in reality has been very exciting for both of them, despite the fact that they faced numerous emotions during each presentation.

“We go through many situations, We were vulnerable, feelings on the surface, many hours of rehearsal to have a result and understand that the process is more important than the result, we were concentrated for more than 13 weeks. Lunita got to know this medium, created a family with all the participants and we got the best from each one, ”he said.

The teaching that the program left them

For Luna, “Así Se Baila” has taught her great lessons and one of them is that “when you fall you can get up and it can be, if you want, in the best way with all your spirits and that you can always keep going for more. obstacles that get in the way ”.

The young woman also expressed what her father means to her, assuring that he is her “hero”, since he always shows her that he can with everything that comes his way.

“I think that since I was little she started to lift me up in her arms and the time we fell and couldn’t finish the choreography, from that moment and from the beginning also when she took the risk of learning new things, dancing, doing loads and don’t give up, ”Luna said.

Without a doubt, participating in the program together has united them much more as father and daughter, creating a connection of understanding and complicity between the two.

“There is more complicity, I began to have conversations of another kind, she also learned about personal things about me in a matter of work, the job I was in – she began like a sponge to absorb all the information that seems fundamental to me because she has always liked the artistic part – and to know it more, to love it more and to understand it a little more, ”said Gregorio.