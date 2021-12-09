WINTER BASEBALL – Mazara and Abréu lead Licey’s victory over Las Aguilas

Right-hander Albert Abreu threw five solid innings of a career and Nomar Mazara hit a three-round home run in the first inning for the Tigres del Licey to beat Águilas Cibaeñas 4-2 on Wednesday night, in the match held at the Cibao stadium. in the continuation of the winter baseball tournament.

For the Bengali it was their fourth win against three losses to the harriers to equal their record at 16-16. On his side, the Cibaeños put their record at 17-15.

The Tigers had an excellent job from their starter Abreu (3-2) by throwing five one-run innings, four hits, two walks and a strikeout. He was relieved in the sixth by Andrew Perez, who pitched on target. Arodys Vizcaíno was in charge of the seventh. Wander Suero homered to Juan Lagares in the eighth. Jairo Asencio retired the ninth for his 10th save of the season.

Wendolyn Bautista lost (4-2) when he was punished with three runs, four hits, including a triple by Sergio Alcántara and the homerun by Mazara.

The Bengali took control of the game at the top of the first inning off Bautista’s pitches.

After Delino DeShields delivered the first out on a grounder by the siore. Sergio Alcántara hit a triple down the right. Chris Owings traded four bad balls and Nomar Mazara hit a three-lap home run down the field to the right.

The harriers discounted in the fifth by Danny Santana’s RBI double against the impeccable pitching of starter Albert Abreu. They scored another in the eighth per homerun by Juan Lagares.

For the Tigers, Mazara led the offense with his three-round homer; Michael De La Cruz made a pair of uncatchable; Sergio Alcántara hit a triple; Delino DeShields a tubey; Rosell Herrera, v Hanley Ramírez, Jorge Bonifacio and Yermín Mercedes an unattainable.

For the Eagles, Juan Lagares with a home run and single was the most outstanding.