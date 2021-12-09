With a court ruling in his favor, General Víctor Araus will rejoin the ranks of the National Police | Security | News

He and three other generals were fired last August because they allegedly did not meet the requirements for their promotions.

Once a constitutional judge granted the protection action in favor of General Víctor Araus, on Thursday morning the uniformed man will appear at the Police Headquarters to be restored to the institution.

Araus and three other generals were fired last August because they allegedly did not meet the requirements for their promotions stipulated in the Organic Code of Public Order and Public Safety Entities.

Víctor Araus resigns from the general coordination of municipal security of Guayaquil

“Justice was done, the constitutional justice recognized that the meeting to qualify general aspects was not held. It was recognized that the Presidency of the Republic was misled, “Araus wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday after learning of the ruling.

The general served as commander of the National Police in Zone 8 (Guayaquil, Durán and Samborondón).

Víctor Araus: We are going to recover public space in Guayaquil to take away places of action for crime

In the institution he has held other positions, among them, he was in charge of the National Directorate of Crimes Against Life, Violent Deaths, Kidnappings, Extortion and Disappearance of Persons (Dinased).

After being separated from the institution, he served as general coordinator of Security for the Municipality of Guayaquil for a short time. (I)