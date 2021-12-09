With sadness, Erik Morales revealed the cause of the death of his son José Fernando

A week ago, Erik “Terrible” Morales released the unfortunate news of the death of his son José Fernando Morales who was only 23 years old. The former Mexican boxer was very meaningful through social networks, but did not expose the causes of his son’s death.

A week later, Erik Morales dared to talk about what happened with José. Through his podcast, Un Round Más, the “Terrible” told with luxuries and details the terrible situation he had to go through.

“Unfortunately my little boy José Fernando was at his house and I say unfortunately because he passed away. (It was) Around 3 or 4 in the afternoon. He came down from his room and said to his mother ‘I’m going to go to the Oxxo, I’m going to go for a coffee, want something?’. He said ‘yes, bring me toilet paper and various things’. He went to the Oxxo, returned home and forgot his toilet paper, He went back to the Oxxo, bought the paper and other things, went back to the house and told them ‘I’m going to be upstairs in my room‘”Erik Morales recounted.

However, the former boxer explained that his eldest son was the first to see José Fernando in a completely creepy situation. Faced with this scene, Morales considers that his son suffered a heart attack that ended his life.

“He went up at 8 or 9 at night, my eldest son went to José Fernando’s room to come down for dinner and found him in a rigid state And this means that a problem had happened to him for a long time. The fact was very simple, he was at home, he was on his bed face down, he squeezed himself and surely he had a sudden heart attack that nothing happened to him, he stayed stiff and that is exactly what happened to him”, He explained.

Finally, Erik Morales thanked that this at least happened in his house, otherwise the impact would probably have been Mayr. The “Terrible” thanked those who have taken the trouble to express their condolences.

“Fortunately it was at home, in his bed, it was something that no one noticed, quickly and we have the peace of mind and patience to understand that it was something that no one could do anything and unfortunately that happened, I thank you all for your understanding and thank you very much to all of you for your expressions of affection ”, he concluded.

