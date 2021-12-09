Without Barça! Those classified for the last 16 of the Champions League and the date of the draw

Munich, Germany.

The UEFA Champions League already has its teams qualified for the round of 16, after finishing the group stage of six passionate days. The great surprise of this initial round of the highest continental competition was starred FC Barcelona when they were eliminated after being thrashed (3-0) against Bayern Munich. While the current champion, Chelsea, did advance to the second round, but did so as second in their group. Only three teams signed full of points. 18 of a possible 18 were added by Bayern, Liverpool and Ajax from Amsterdam.

For their part, other clubs such as Real Madrid or Juventus de Turin managed to pass as first with 15 points each. As for Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, it was Pep Guardiola’s team that achieved the ticket as leader, leaving Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and company in the second drum. CLASSIFIED TO EIGHTH: Group A: Manchester City and PSG B Group: Liverpool and Atlético de Madrid Group C: Ajax and Sporting Lisbon Group D: Real Madrid and Inter Milan Group E: Bayern Munich and Benfica Group F: Manchester United (Atalanta / Villarreal) Group G: Lille and RB Salzburg Group H: Juventus and Chelsea

The teams qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League.