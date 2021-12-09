Without Barça! Those classified for the last 16 of the Champions League and the date of the draw

Munich, Germany.
The UEFA Champions League already has its teams qualified for the round of 16, after finishing the group stage of six passionate days.
The great surprise of this initial round of the highest continental competition was starred FC Barcelona when they were eliminated after being thrashed (3-0) against Bayern Munich. While the current champion, Chelsea, did advance to the second round, but did so as second in their group.
Only three teams signed full of points. 18 of a possible 18 were added by Bayern, Liverpool and Ajax from Amsterdam.
For their part, other clubs such as Real Madrid or Juventus de Turin managed to pass as first with 15 points each.
As for Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, it was Pep Guardiola’s team that achieved the ticket as leader, leaving Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and company in the second drum.
CLASSIFIED TO EIGHTH:
Group A: Manchester City and PSG
B Group: Liverpool and Atlético de Madrid
Group C: Ajax and Sporting Lisbon
Group D: Real Madrid and Inter Milan
Group E: Bayern Munich and Benfica
Group F: Manchester United (Atalanta / Villarreal)
Group G: Lille and RB Salzburg
Group H: Juventus and Chelsea
One of the tickets to the next round has yet to be defined: Atalanta and Villarreal will contest that ticket this Thursday after the match was postponed in Bergamo due to heavy snowfall.
The round of 16 matches will be on February 15, 16, 22 and 23 with two matches per day. The rounds will be on March 8, 9, 15 and 16, then on March 18 will be the draw for the quarterfinals.
THOSE WHO GO TO THE EUROPE LEAGUE
These Champions League teams fall to the UEFA Europa League play-offs: Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Porto, Sevilla, Sheriff and Zenit.
WHEN IS THE SWEEPSTAKES?
The draw for the knockout stages of the Champions League will be on Monday, December 13, starting at 5:00 AM, Honduras time.
WHERE TO SEE IT ON TV
The event will be broadcast on TV by ESPN and will be streamed live on UEFA.com and on the official UEFA Champions League app. You can also follow him live at www.laprensa.hn.