World leaders bid farewell to Merkel and welcome Scholz

Political leaders from around the world have welcomed Social Democrat Olaf Scholz as the new Chancellor of Germany on Wednesday, in a cascade of messages in which there have also been words of thanks to the outgoing president, Angela Merkel, who leaves power after 16 years.

One of the first thanks to the “dear” Merkel has come from the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, who has shared a video of their moments together on Twitter. “I will never forget the history lessons, that you have done so much for us, with us, to advance Europe,” he said.

With Scholz, Macron aspires to continue writing history, “for the French, for the Germans, for the Europeans.” Both leaders plan to see each other this Friday, as a symbol of the close political collaboration between Paris and Berlin.

Congratulations to Scholz and thanks to Merkel were also joined by the leaders of the main EU institutions, including the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli. The head of the Community Executive, the German conservative Ursula Von der Leyen, hopes to work together with the new chancellor for “a strong Europe”.

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, has acknowledged on Twitter that Merkel’s departure is “the end of an era” for Germany and Europe.

Russia and China

Scholz has assumed the baton of command at a time that, internationally, is marked by political pulses with China and Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory telegram to the new German leader, with whom he hopes to maintain a “constructive dialogue” on issues of both bilateral and global interest.

Putin has dedicated a few words to Merkel, thanking her for her “fruitful cooperation” in recent years and praising her willingness to continue dialogue, bearing in mind that “there is no alternative” to diplomacy to resolve conflicts.

For their part, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang congratulated Scholz over the phone and advocated raising relations between Berlin and Beijing to “a new level.” Both are “strategic allies”, according to Xi, who has demanded mutual respect to resolve any possible differences, reports the official Chinese press.