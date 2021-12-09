“Wretched Dog”: Niurka exploits and humiliates her ex Bobby Larios; sinks it live for “arrogant”

Mexico City.- The actress Niurka Marcos ranted against his ex Bobby Larios, who claims was banned from Televisa by the ex-partner of the vedette, the producer Juan Osorio, when he started a Romance with her for more than 15 years.

Click here and discover more information about Tribuna Sonora on our Google News page

The Cuban broke the silence regarding the recent statements of her ex Bobby Larios, in which he revealed that his relationship with the star at the beginning was false, in addition to the fact that Juan Osorio had sunk his career for getting into their relationship.

For her part, Niurka gave an interview for the program First hand from Television Image, where he clarified:

The romance was not consolidated until I left Juan’s house, because of Bobby, he told me: ‘you need to resolve that point.’ I will never deny it, but from the time we started living together, things started to go very well for us, because we became the scandal couple, and everything that happened around us I had the responsibility, to lead it, Bobby was very green, scared before that monstrosity of evidence. “

And he added: “In the interview he gave them, there was something that bothered me a lot, we seized such a great force, that it was a force supported, sheltered, cuddled by the public, there is nothing stronger in the face of the existence of the show business of the entertainment industry that the public, with grief, whoever underestimates it, whoever believes that they are going to wash the public’s coconut is very hung …, it started to go very well for us because They defamed us, offended us, attacked us so much that they victimized us and they didn’t know it, they didn’t understand it, and the public welcomed us and pampered us (…) and we did very well, we had a lot of work. “

Regarding that Osorio closed the doors to Larios in the workplace, the star commented:

It was not true, and it is not to defend Juan (…) even Juan tried to get me to be removed from Televisa early, obviously because he was angry at that time, it is normal, and the executives said ‘no’ , that is, the Televisa executives are not manipulableThey understood that at that moment we were selling a lot of ratings, and obviously they wouldn’t let me go. ”

On the few career opportunities Bobby had after confirming his love affair With her, Marcos explained: “What happened to him is that each of the opportunities that came to him, from the moment he felt like a peacock, sure, he began to waste them because he felt too much, excuse the word, but there is no another qualifier, it felt very see …, it felt very ching … that I had already done it, that he no longer had anything to prove, then he began to waste the opportunities that life was giving him. ”

And remembering that she helped him launch a record, the Cuban added: “When we released that record, which was in Monterrey, he thought he was already Luis Miguel, the guy, he felt that he no longer had to do anything and I told him. I said many times: ‘no, you have to continue studying, vocalizing, focusing, growing’ and he ignored. In short, so on our married life “.

Finally, the artist assured that her Romance with Larios ended by other differences and not because their children had problems with each other.

We finished because he no longer fit through the door of my house, he came like a peacock through the door of my house, he arrived with his plumage open and when he entered I told him ‘close your plumage, you are already in your house’, I was very arrogant, very mom …, very haughty, nothing was good, nothing was accepted, the relationship was beginning to be very dysfunctional (…) we did not separate because of the children, we separated because of Bobby’s attitude, because it already bothered him that they told him Niurka’s husband‘”, he detailed.

Finally, the star said that if her career has failed, it is her own fault: “You are a huge actor, a supporting actor, x. You don’t sing, you don’t dance and what you learned in ‘Solo para Mujeres’ you learned by imitating. others because you don’t have natural talent“.

He even said that once he tried to get him an opportunity on TV Azteca and that when he got there he said that he had done everything on his own merits, denying it. The Cuban assured that immediately a producer from Ajusco called her and told her what had happened.

I am mad at you! Why do you keep helping him? ‘ (The producer told him) And they didn’t give him anything, they got angry for being arrogant … and how can you not accept that the lady advocated for you unfortunate dog?”, said.

Source: Imagen Entertainment YouTube channel