Xander Zayas is ready to conquer New York

Xander zayas He cannot contain his emotions as the day approaches that he will enter New York’s Madison Square Garden not as just another spectator, but will step into the ring for his first fight inside the famous venue.

The 19-year-old Puerto Rican boxer will meet Italian Alessio Mastronunzio (9-1, 6 KO) to a maximum of six rounds.

“I am prepared and ready to show that we are going to make New York my second home,” said Zayas from the Big Apple while ensuring that he is not intimidated by the event scenario that Top Rank will present.

“It is more emotion than anything else. It is part of my job and this week I see it as one more event, another step towards having an excellent career and the rest is coming.”He added.

Zayas acknowledged that being a participant in a card at Madison Square Garden is accompanied by multiple promotional commitments, but stressed that he tries to stay focused on the commitments with Mastronunzio.

Xander Zayas aspires to make fighting in the Big Apple a tradition. ( Mikey Williams / Top Rank )

“I try to stay close to my work team, which is the one in charge of calming me down and I feel comfortable. Interviews come and I can’t say no. In fact, I love them. It’s a matter of staying calm and knowing how to enjoy the moment, ”he shared.

Zayas, on the other hand, is aware of the Puerto Rican presence in New York.

“I have been given the opportunity to fight at Madison Square Garden and I know there will be a lot of Puerto Rican that night. It will be an electric environment that I will never forget. I want to put on an excellent show and let my people know that our house is back”, He concluded.