Xavi charges against the dressing room: “Some of you don’t understand what …

The defeat at the Allianz Arena against him Bayern Munich It has been a real blow for him FC Barcelona, who will now have to play the Europa League by finishing third in group E. The Bavarians will accompany the Benfica in the round of 16, while the Dynamo has been out of European competitions.

At the end of the first half, the Egarense coach could not suppress his anger at what was happening in the match and see how the classification faded as the minutes of a real ‘final’ passed: “Some of you don’t understand what it means to play for Barça”.

In accordance with Sport, The talk by Tarrasa’s part has not addressed so much the technical aspect, but the level of commitment of the players for a game in which they risked their lives against one of the great favorites to win the Champions League: Bayern, who finished the group stage with a perfect mark.

Lack of commitment on the part of the Barça

Xavi Hernandez would have questioned the lack of reaction after the first goal of the Bavarians, the opening for a new win in Europe that, this time, leaves the Catalans out of competition. At the end of the meeting, the coach’s tone was less intense, but the frustration was evident.

In fact, the locker room was completely silent after the elimination of the Catalan team had been sentenced. None of the players in the squad spoke to give any word of encouragement to their teammates. Meanwhile, the institution has begun to reflect on the changes that must be made.