Yankees prospect debuted at LIDOM shooting 100 MPH

The New York Yankees’ mound mega prospect, Luis Medina, saw his debut in the Dominican League on Wednesday night, showing an excellent level of control and dominance, as well as his great speed.

Medina is ranked as the Yankees’ eighth-best minor league player, according to prospect coverage site MLB Pipeline.

During 2020-21 he saw his first winter league experience in the LPBRC in Puerto Rico with the Mayagüez team, then representing the Caribbean island in the Caribbean Series, while he was the LPBRC Pitcher of the Year.

At the time of participating in Puerto Rico, he had not been drafted as a LIDOM player, so he could not pitch in his native country as is the case in the Dominican Republic. After being elected in the 2021 Rookie Draft by the Bulls of the East, made his debut on the fall circuit this Wednesday.

Here the first punch of our Luis Medina at 100 mhp 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/na1L6eS7LX – Toros Del Este (@TorosdelEste) December 8, 2021

Luis Medina had 2 innings of work, where he scored four strikeouts and gave a base on balls, finishing without allowing hits. He had his first strikeout in the league at a fastball speed of 100 miles per hour.

The Dominican has the fastball as his main weapon, combining with the curve and change, looking like a slightly uncontrolled command due to the tendency to offer a large number of walks.