Yoigo launches a medical insurance that includes a dentist for less than € 20

Yoigo continues to bet on services with the aim of reaching beyond a simple telecommunications company. In recent months we have had news with the arrival of EnergyGO, HomeGO, MoneyGO and DoctorGO. Precisely, today we know a new modality that will be framed in DoctorGo in the form of Health Insurance for the whole Family for only 19.90 euros per month. We give you all the details of this new private medicine service for which it has partnered with DKV Seguros, a leading company in the health insurance sector.
DoctorGO grows from this month of December by expanding its services with a Family Pack Health Insurance. This allows you to include up to 8 members of a family in a single monthly fee of only 19.90 euros. This fee will go up to 24.90 euros if we are not clients of the operator. This service is launched with DKV Insurance which in Spain has 1,000 centers, 854 employees and a medical team with more than 40,000 specialists.
This is how Yoigo’s DoctorGO services look
The demand for private health insurance has grown in recent years and has accelerated with the pandemic. Yoigo explains to us that you are safe “It allows complementing public health coverage and accessing the benefits of quality private health care without waiting lists, in an economical and affordable way.”
Contracting the insurance will not take us more than 10 minutes and we will not have to answer questions about the state of health or our medical history. It can be hired as of December 13. This insurance offers:
- Unlimited face-to-face consultations in the medical specialties most used by families: pediatrics, dermatology, traumatology, ophthalmology and gynecology (including an annual gynecological check-up with consultation, ultrasound and cytology).
- Nursing and general medicine services.
- Dental assistance: consultations, check-ups, preventive dentistry, periodontics and up to 47 dental services.
- Telemedicine (24-hour medical chat, video consultations with specialists and electronic prescription service) and telephone medical attention lines (psycho-emotional care, pediatrics, etc.)
- Discounts between 25 and 70% on the private price of health and wellness services.
The insurance does not include hospitalization and emergency services as it is considered that they are well covered by public health. Control of everything is done from the app “DoctorGO DKV Insurance” In which you can consult the medical chart, make face-to-face appointments for the medical specialties included and for dental assistance, access the 24-hour chat or symptom checkers.
From now on, the DoctorGO offer is made up of the online health service for 2 family members and all minors in exchange for 6 euros per month (8 euros for non-Yoigo clients) and family pack insurance service for 8 members of a family per 19.90 euros per month (24.90 euros per month for non-Yoigo clients).