Your iPhone has a sensor capable of detecting hidden cameras and microphones

The LiDAR sensor of the iPhone and iPad Pro serves to improve photography, but also to create depth maps of our environment. Now, a study from the University of Singapore claims that hidden cameras can be detected with iPhone LiDAR and other smartphones. It would be necessary for the system created by the researchers to land on the App Store in the form of an app.

Uncover hidden cameras with iPhone LiDAR

Finding hidden cameras in Airbnb listings it is not weird. In fact, it is so prevalent that there is a market for devices to detect them, especially in Asia. Perhaps for this reason, a group of researchers from Singapore are responsible for having created a system for detecting hidden cameras with a smartphone.



On the internet you can find everyday objects like a bottle of water with an integrated hidden camera.

The created system, baptized as LAPD, detects suspicious reflections in everyday objects. For it, combines variables such as distance, intensity or depth, applying a deep learning filter that collectively detects a hidden camera. In the words of the researchers:





We propose LAPD, a new hidden camera detection system that uses ToF sensors in smartphones. We created LAPD as a smartphone app that emits laser signals from the ToF sensor and uses computer vision and machine learning to locate reflections from hidden cameras.

The reliability of this system in experiments is 88.9%, compared to 16.7% of false positives. Professional hidden camera detectors like the K18 score 62.3% positive and 26.9% false positive. The advantage of the LAPD system is clear.

Currently, the iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPad Pro 2020 and iPad Pro 2021 are the Apple devices that have a LiDAR sensor. Now the only thing missing is that the researchers or any other developer use this knowledge to create an app commercial.