Your phone may be tapped: find out how to find out

December 8, 2021

You don’t have to be in a senior government position for your phone to be targeted by hackers. In fact, cyber attacks involving the smartphones of individuals are becoming more and more frequent to take over their private data and access their online accounts or the data of your bank cards. For this reason, it is more important than ever that you pay attention to the behavior of your phone and that you adopt the necessary measures to prevent this type of violation of your privacy.

How to detect if your phone is tapped?

1. It slows down in an unusual way

Although some phones start to slow down abruptly when a new model of the same brand comes out – Apple itself was fined $ 113 million for doing this with its old iPhones – in other cases this slowdown occurs because the phone it has been intervened and is using its resources in favor of the hacker.

2. Show unwanted advertising

It is normal for some applications to show ads from time to time in order to finance their services, especially if they are free. However, what is not normal is that this advertisement appears on your phone even if you are not using any app. If this is your case, it is very likely that your smartphone has been intervened, so you should take the necessary measures to eliminate the malicious software.

3. Apps appear that you don’t remember downloading

If you suddenly come across different apps that you don’t remember having installed, it is most likely that your phone is infected and you have to clean it with an antivirus or restore it to its factory settings. However, keep in mind that some apps may be part of a new software package from the manufacturer of your phone, so you should check beforehand if this is the case.

4. The screen lights up by itself

One of the most worrying signs that your phone has been tapped is the fact that its screen lights up by itself, even if you’re not doing anything or receiving any notification. This can happen when a malicious app is operating in the background and, in the process, activates functions that require interaction with the screen. If you notice this type of anomaly on your smartphone, it is essential that you rush to remove the malware.

How to prevent your phone from being hacked by cybercriminals?

There are several steps you can take to protect your phone and the data you store on it, including the following:

1. Protect your connection with a VPN

VPN protection allows you to keep all the information that passes through your internet connection encrypted, so that, even if your connection is hacked, the data that passes through it will be kept out of the reach of hackers. This will help you protect your passwords, credit card numbers, and private messages.

2. Scan your phone with an antivirus

Anti-malware tools can detect all kinds of viruses and malicious applications on your device and remove them without leaving a trace. In addition, they will prevent you in the event that you are about to download a malicious app or try to visit a fraudulent or phishing website.

3. Keep your phone’s firmware updated

A phone with outdated firmware can be very vulnerable, because many of the firmware updates are intended to fill potential gaps that can be exploited by hackers to access your private data. Make sure to always update your operating system to avoid greater evils.

