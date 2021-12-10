216 human traffickers arrested in Latin America, reports Interpol

An international operation against the smuggling of immigrants has ended with the arrest of 216 human traffickers and the rescue of 127 victims of slave labor and sexual exploitation, many of them minors, Interpol reported this Friday.

Operation Turquesa III, led by Interpol and supported by the Caribbean Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS), has also allowed the identification of more than 10,000 irregular immigrants from 61 different countries, between November 29 and November 3. December.

To carry out their investigations, the authorities of the participating countries made more than 65,000 checks with the Interpol database at air, land and border checkpoints.

In El Salvador, 14 suspected of smuggling immigrants were arrested, charging them between 8,000 and 12,000 dollars to reach the United States.

In Ecuador, 16 Ecuadorian and Venezuelan citizens were arrested, suspected of belonging to the “Tren de Aragua” mafia, which works with an armed group in Colombia with the aim of transporting Haitian immigrants.

Also in Brazil, its authorities captured five members of a criminal group that trafficked with Haitians, who were transported from Brazil to Bolivia.

In Chile, the discovery of the lifeless body of a Venezuelan along the border with Bolivia led to the discovery of a corridor destined for immigrants from Venezuela.

Regarding minors who are victims of slave labor and sexual exploitation, Interpol reported that in Bogotá an organization for trafficking in minors known as “Casa Inglesa” was dismantled. The children were captured in Venezuela and taken to Colombia, as a preliminary step to send them to Ecuador.

In El Salvador, 27 people were arrested on suspicion of their involvement in child abuse and labor exploitation.

In Belize, 11 possible victims of trafficking were identified, including a Honduran mother and her three children.

Several more than twenty Latin American and Caribbean countries participated in the operation, joined by Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Morocco, Portugal and Spain.