787 Medicine students won exam and will do practice in CCSS hospitals

A total of 787 students of the last year of Medicine passed the international test known as IFOM , which allowed them to gain a place to carry out their last year internship, known as a rotating internship, in hospitals of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS).

The highest grade was obtained by a student from the University of Costa Rica (UCR), reported the CCSS. In addition, the institution indicated that another 87 students obtained the international certificate of knowledge in basic clinical sciences for excellence in their grades.

The director of the Center for Strategic Development and Information on Health and Social Security (Cendeisss), Juan Carlos Esquivel Sánchez, highlighted the importance of the applicants’ achievement, since the IFOM “is a standardized international test, highly recognized and highly demanding for measure knowledge in the basic areas of general medicine ”.

The test, to which 1,027 students were submitted, was administered on November 10, more than a year after constant stoppages due to the pandemic. Students will be able to start their internships in January 2022.

News in development.

[ Estudiantes de Medicina realizan prueba en busca de cupo para internado en hospitales ]