A-ROD SOLD luxurious Miami mansion for a RECORD number – Complete Swing

By José Alejandro Rodríguez Zas

The American baseball player of Dominican descent, Alex Rodriguez, He is, without a doubt, one of the best that has passed through the fields of the Major Leagues, beyond the known irregularities in his sports career and also, yes, the one that could get the most money from the MLB business before the stratospheric contracts seen today.

The former third baseman and shortstop for the Big Top, signed two of the biggest deals in history in Las Mayores, earning an estimated salary of $ 450 million in his career. First, in 2001, he signed with the Texas Rangers for 10 years and 252 million, from which he left to agree with the Yankees in 2007 for 276 million and a decade of service, sums that make the player the owner of a juicy fortune.

On a personal level, Alex has always been a businessman, capable of closing very beneficial deals for him, from an economic point of view, such as the one he made this week with the sale of one of his houses in Miami, Florida, setting a new record.

According a note posted on TMZ.com, A-Rod sold his 3,000-square-foot property located in the Design District for a whopping $ 6.3 million, “the highest lot sale on record in the area.”

According to the aforementioned source, the home’s amenities include three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, an outdoor pool and barbecue area, as well as a very large space in the backyard.

A-Rod had bought this property between March and April of this year 2021, for a value of 5.5 million, in a transaction in which the player was represented by his sister and agent Arlene Susy Dunand.

However, after the breakup between Alex and Jennifer López was announced in mid-April, the property was put up for sale and the deal was finally closed with a profit of almost 1 million for the baseball player, who also owns other luxurious properties in Miami, in very exclusive and high class areas.