A US congressman jokes about Mongoose Coin, a cryptocurrency that does not exist (and causes its creation)

During a hearing of the Financial Services Committee of the US House of Representatives on Wednesday that focused on cryptocurrencies, Democratic Congressman Brad ShermanSherman said that “the number one threat to cryptocurrencies are cryptocurrencies“Since bitcoin could be displaced by Ether, which could be displaced by Doge, and this could be dethroned by Hamster Coin, which would then be displaced by Cobra Coin.

Sherman compared this to the story of an old woman who swallows larger and larger animals to eat the creatures previously ingested by them.

“What could I do Mongoose Coin (Mongoose Coin) to cryptocurrencies? “He asked, using what was until then a fictitious cryptocurrency as a metaphor, as this animal from southern Eurasia and mainland Africa is known for its voracity and for eating rodents and snakes.

However, in the immediate aftermath of Sherman’s prank, the crypto community was inspired and several batches of mongoose-related tokens began to appear at Avalanche (AVAX), Polygon (MATIC) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

The first cryptocurrency to emerge was Mongoose Coin ($ MONG), which has a total market capitalization of $ 14 million, despite the fact that after a few hours of its creation it managed to reach a volume of more than 35 million dollars.

Other cryptocurrencies that appeared after Sherman’s comments were Son of Mongoose and Baby Mongoose, both derived from Mongoose Coin.

On the other hand, the previously established Hamster Coin increased in value by a 3. 4 % after Sherman said he could dethrone Bitcoin. Right now, its total market capitalization is more than $ 29,000.

In an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday, Sherman noted that the “mocking humor of the crypto industry” is a threat to itself, and that memes only seem to inspire greed.

“How can you pay anything for a Hamster Coin, if a joke made by a bald congressman from Los Angeles in an audience is going to destroy your Hamster Coin with his mongoose teeth?” He concluded, again with a hint of humor.