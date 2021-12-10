Aaron Rodgers has no regrets about yelling “I still own him” to Chicago fans

The Packers quarterback acknowledges that what he said could be used against him, but is not concerned

GREEN BAY – When Aaron Rodgers last saw the Chicago Bears, he already reminded his fans at Soldier Field of the power he had over them with his memorable cry, “I am still its owner!“after a touchdown carry in another win by the Green bay packers.

Eight weeks later, they face off again Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Rodgers yelled to Chicago Bears fans, “I still own him” after scoring a touchdown. Getty Images

When asked if he expects any verbal provocation or retaliation in response from the players of the Bears, he made his point by saying that he addressed towards the fans who were there “showing me the finger”.

Either way, it seems like I wouldn’t change a thing about it.

“I do not know if what I said can be questioned much,” he declared. Rodgers. “We have surpassed them, I don’t know, 27, 28 times that we have played against them. Many times in situations like this, verbal provocations will only be used if you go after that person who insulted you. So, to provoke verbally, you have to have a lot of confidence. in what you achieved and what you are going to achieve in the future.

“At some point what I said will be used against me, it’s part of that. But I don’t regret saying what I said and obviously I think the record speaks for itself. But I understand. At some point they will use it on me. Against. It is what it is. I don’t regret saying it at all. “

Rodgers has won five consecutive games against the Bears and is 22-5 overall as a starter against the rival of the Packers on the NFC North. It is the third-best winning percentage (.815) of a quarterback with at least 25 starts against an opponent since 1059, behind Tom Brady against the Buffalo Bills (32-3, .914) and Ben Roethlisberger against the Cleveland Browns ( 24-3-1, .875).

“I’m sure they will have some comments, but it’s not true,” said the Los Angeles wide receiver. Packers, Davante Adams. “It’s not that you can be too upset by the comment that No. 12 made. It is what it is. Let’s see if they have anything to say on Sunday.”

Rodgers He did not train Wednesday, maintaining the pattern of resting his fractured little toe. Head coach Matt LaFleur indicated it was unclear if Rodgers will train this Thursday or Friday. Rodgers He didn’t practice at all before his most recent game, the Nov. 28 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Packers (9-3) had a break last week and Rodgers He decided not to have surgery and to use the break to see how much the injured toe can heal before commenting on the home stretch.

“I have to see how he reacts on Sunday when he plays again,” he said. Rodgers when asked how her foot felt. “But that was very positive, the time to heal and do nothing for now for 10 days. That has been really helpful. So we hope we can get to the other side of this.

The Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears in Week 14. Getty Images

“But, we will not know until Sunday after the game and on Monday how he will react to the recovery I have had and after the blows that will occur on Sunday. So let’s see what happens, how he recovers on Sunday and Monday “.