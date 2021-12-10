Abinader announces elimination of the shadow toll of the Samaná Highway

The State will have to pay 410 million dollars to terminate the contract.

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, announced this Thursday during an address through a radio and television network the elimination of the shadow toll through an agreement to the early termination of the Samaná highway concession (Northeast Highway). With this decision, the Dominican State would save one thousand five hundred million dollars.

“I am pleased to inform you that today the Dominican Government has reached an amicable agreement for the termination of the concession contract for the Samaná Highway,” said Abinader.

The State will pay the sum of US $ 410 million dollars to finalize the concession contract. This amount is approximately what would have to be paid for shadow tolls in the next four years and 4 months, not counting what the tolls would generate once they have been transferred to the RD Vial state trust.

What is the shadow toll?

Shadow toll is called the sum of money that at least the Government has to pay to guarantee the investment of the construction companies of the highway section due to the deficit of vehicles that makes it impossible for the concessionaires to recover the invested in the construction and maintenance of the work.

What was the situation?

According to what is established in the contract between the Government and the Colombian capital companies in charge of the construction of the work destined “To energize the area”, 17 years would remain for the country to honor the commitment assumed. Only for this 2021 it was foreseen that the Dominican Republic would pay the sum of RD $ 4,930.9 million for “Shadow Toll”, but the president assured that this sum would amount to RD $ 7,000 million for this concept.

“We have paid for the bad agreement that others made, but we have managed, negotiated and executed a solution that allows us to free ourselves from a heavy and disproportionate burden, which will allow us to address other infrastructure priorities vital to the economic development of our country.” said the president in his speech.

Likewise, Abinader warned that there is no “weight, contract or expense that is not under the magnifying glass of the president.”