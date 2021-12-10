Actor Found Guilty of Reporting a Fake Hate Crime Against Him in 2019 | Show off

CHICAGO – The former “Empire” Jussie Smollett was convicted today, Thursday, on charges of organizing a racist and anti-gay attack on himself almost three years ago.

Additionally, Smollett lied to the Chicago Police Department.

In the courtroom, as the verdict was being read, Smollett stood up and faced the jury, showing no visible reaction.

The jury found the 39-year-old man guilty of five counts of disorderly conduct, for each time he was accused of lying to police in the days after the alleged attack. However, the actor was acquitted of a sixth charge – lying to a detective in mid-February, weeks after Smollett said he was attacked.

Outside of court, Special Counsel Dan Webb called the verdict “a resounding message from the jury that Mr. Smollett did exactly what we said he did.”

Judge James Linn set a post-trial hearing for January 27 and said he would schedule Smollett’s sentencing at a later date. Disorderly conduct is a class 4 felony that carries a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts have said that, if he pleads guilty, Smollett would likely be placed on probation and ordered to perform community service.

However, the damage to your personal and professional life can be more severe. Smollett lost her role on the television show “Empire” after prosecutors said the alleged attack was a hoax, and told the jury earlier this week that “I have lost my livelihood.”

The jury deliberated, for just over nine hours on Wednesday and Thursday, after a trial of about a week in which two brothers testified that Smollett recruited them to fake the attack near their home in downtown Chicago in January. 2019. The brothers claimed that Smollett orchestrated the hoax and told them to put a noose around his neck and mistreat him in full view of a surveillance camera, and that he said he wanted the video of the hoax to be made public through the networks social.

Smollett testified that he was the victim of an actual hate crime and told jurors that “there was no hoax.” He called the brothers “liars” and said the $ 3,500 check he wrote them was for meal and exercise plans. The actor’s lawyers argued that the brothers attacked the actor, who is gay and black, because they are homophobic and do not like “who he was.” They also alleged that the brothers made up the story about the attack that was organized to obtain money from Smollett, and that they said they would not testify against them if Smollett paid them $ 1 million each.

In closing arguments Wednesday, Webb told jurors there was “overwhelming evidence” that Smollett organized the attack and then lied to police in publicity. His defense attorney stated that the prosecutors’ case was based on lies.

“Besides going against the law, it is simply wrong to openly defame something as serious as an actual hate crime and then make sure it involves words and symbols that have historical significance in our country,” Webb said.

He also accused Smollett of lying to jurors, saying that surveillance video from before the alleged attack and that night contradicts key moments in Smollett’s testimony.