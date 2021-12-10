Actor Jussie Smollett Found Guilty of Faking Hate Crime | People

Actor Jussie Smollett, in Chicago, Illinois. SCOTT OLSON (AFP)

The actor Jussie Smollett, who was one of the stars of the series Empire, has been convicted of simulating a hate crime against himself in what prosecutors said was an attempt to gain “sympathy” and further his career.

Authorities said Smollett, who is openly gay, lied to police when he told them he was approached by two masked men on a Chicago street in January 2019. The men, according to the actor, threw a rope around his neck and also threw chemicals. In addition, the alleged attackers shouted expressions in favor of the then president of the United States, Donald Trump.

Jussie Smollett, 39, was arrested a month after he reported the alleged attack. Police said the television star paid $ 3,500 to two brothers to organize the attack in an effort to boost his popularity. Initially, he pleaded not guilty to six charges, however, the brothers Adimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, declared that Smollett paid them to participate in the simulation of the attack and that he even taught them how to attack it.

During the trial, an emergency room doctor who treated Smollett the night of the alleged attack told the jury that the actor suffered actual injuries. After the scandal, the actor’s career took a nosedive: he lost his role in the last season of Empire of the Fox network. Smollett, who in the series played Jamal Lyon, a homosexual singer-songwriter son of a hip hop businessman who faces the dilemma of having to divide his empire among his three offspring.

