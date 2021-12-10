Actor of Honduran origin triumphs in Hollywood – Diario La Tribuna

The actor of Honduran origin Gabriel Chavarría who is standing out in the United States. His parents are Hondurans from El Progreso, and although the actor was born in Los Angeles, he always remembers his Honduran roots.

“There are not many of us (Hondurans) here in Los Angeles, so in order to represent my country, where my parents are from, and to be an actor and continue to do great things in Hollywood, this is important. It means a lot to me, “he said in an interview in 2018.

Her latest work on the Netflix series Selena is now available on the platform. Despite the criticism of its protagonist, the series has become the most watched series of the moment in several Latin American countries.

The new Netflix series chronicles the life and career of the Queen of Tex-Mex: Selena Quintanilla. In it, the Honduran Gabriel plays AB Quintanilla, Selena’s brother and who composed and produced most of her songs.

At just 31 years old, Chavarría has managed to make Honduran talent known through his participation in renowned productions.

He began his career in 2007 with the film Freedom Writers. He played Jacob Aguilar in the Hulu series East Los High, Danny in the movie Lowriders, and the human soldier Preacher in the movie Planet of the Apes: War, among others.

In 2018 and 2019 he starred in the series “La Purga”, based on the famous film franchise of the same name.

The Honduran has performed alongside big stars like Eva Longoria, Demián Bichir, Hilary Swank, Andy Serkis and Woody Harrelson, to name a few.