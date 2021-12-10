Adamari López announced happy news

Adamari López, who is going through her best moment in terms of work and sentimentality, after going through some obstacles that generated changes in her life, such as her separation with Toni Costa After 10 years of relationship and also his radical change of figure when going through rigorous exercise and healthy eating.

Currently, the Puerto Rican is willing to do everything that is proposed. Regarding work, he is part of the jury of the reality show ´Así se baila´, who previously was shown dancing with the father of his daughter Alaïa. At the same time, the former couple had also met and fallen in love in a dance program ´Look who dances´.

It was rumored that Adamari Lopez He would have given love a new opportunity and that he was already prepared to start a love relationship since he was mentioned as his partner to a co-worker of the presenter, Adrián Di Monte, who would also have ended his relationship this anus.

Recently, regarding her future employment, the former partner of Toni Costa, mentioned in his official social network that he would be part of the 70th edition of the Miss Universe beauty pageant that will be held in Eilat, Israel, so he traveled to the Middle East to be part of the jury this weekend.

Adamari He announced it saying: “I will be part of the jury in this edition of Miss Universe that will take place this Sunday, December 12 from Israel”; So you must analyze and select among the 80 participants who will be the new successor to the crown and reign.