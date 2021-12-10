Adamari López will be the jury of Miss Universe 2021, 70th edition.

MIAMI – December 8, 2021 – Telemundo is now ready to present its special multiplatform programming of the 70th edition of MISS UNIVERSE® that will be broadcast live from coast to coast from Eilat, Israel, this Sunday, December 12 starting at 3pm Eastern / 2pm Central / 1pm Pacific . As a prelude to the long-awaited broadcast, the network will have extensive coverage of the preliminary events on “Hoy Día”, “Noticias Mediodia”, “En Casa con Telemundo”, “Suelta La Sopa”, “Al Rojo Vivo”, ” Total Access ”and local newscasts.

Additionally, through Telemundo.com/missuniverso, fans can continue to vote for their favorite candidate * and get behind-the-scenes access, exclusive content, interviews and photo galleries.

The Spanish-language network exclusively for the broadcast of MISS UNIVERSE® in the United States will present the following seven-hour programming on Sunday, December 12:

· Starting at 3pm Eastern / 2pm Central / 12pm Pacific, Telemundo begins the celebration with “MISS UNIVERSE®: Ours”, a live special hosted by Aylin mujica and Lucho Borrego, and the special participation of former queens and candidates of the contest, to talk about their experiences and how the competition changed their lives.

At 6pm Eastern / 5pm Central / 3pm Pacific, the one hour special “MISS UNIVERSE®: Celebrating Our Queens” hosted by the former Miss Universe and winner of La Casa de los Famosos, Alicia machado beside Jorge Bernal, they will present the Latin representatives of the pageant sharing their journeys towards the competition and what they hope to achieve if they win the crown, in addition to celebrating the cultural heritage of different Latin American countries through presentations of folk music.

At 7pm Eastern / 6pm Central / 4pm Pacific, the renowned personalities Jacky Bracamontes and Christian of the Fountain will conduct the live broadcast from coast to coast of the 70th edition of MISS UNIVERSE®. The three-hour event that features representatives from around the world competing in various categories, will feature the entertainment host of “hoy Día”, Adamari Lopez, as a member of the contest jury.

The night culminates with the expected moment when the current MISS UNIVERSE®, Andrea Meza de México, crown her successor at the end of the broadcast. The contest will be broadcast simultaneously through the Telemundo and Universo app, in addition to being available on the streaming Peacock as of Monday, December 13.

At 10pm Eastern / 9pm Central / 7pm Pacific, immediately after crowning the new queen, Telemundo will present “MISS UNIVERSE®: The Celebration”, a one-hour special hosted by Alicia Machado and Jorge Bernal with images of the new queen after being crowned, as well as comments and reactions from fans around the world.

MISS UNIVERSE® fans can view all the exciting content through Telemundo’s multiplatform offering, including the Telemundo Entertainment channel on YouTube, the Telemundo App (available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store), Telemundo.com and in Peacock. The audience can also join the conversation by following @Telemundo on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, using the hashtag #Miss Universe. These platforms have exclusive visual content such as a filter on Instagram and Gifs in real time on Twitter.

For more information, visit Telemundo.com/missuniverso.

* The vote for the favorite candidate through Telemundo.com/missuniverso it does not affect the result in the contest.

About The Miss Universe Organization

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) is a global community that enables women to achieve their goals through experiences that build self-confidence and create opportunities for success. The MISS UNIVERSO®, MISS USA® and MISS TEEN USA® programs provide the 10,000 women who participate annually with an international platform to foster positive change through influential humanitarian and professional efforts. Contestants and contest winners are leaders and role models in their communities, who develop personal and professional goals and inspire others to do the same. The Miss Universe Organization is an IMG company.

For more information, visit www.missuniverse.com.

About NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is a world-class media company, an industry leader in the production and distribution of high-quality content in Spanish for Hispanics in the United States and for audiences around the world. This rapidly growing multi-platform portfolio is comprised of the Telemundo network and the Telemundo group of stations, Telemundo Deportes, Telemundo Global Studios, Universo, and a Revenue Strategy and Innovation unit. The Telemundo network offers original content in Spanish for entertainment, news and sports that reaches 94% of Hispanic households in the United States in 210 markets through 30 local stations, 50 affiliates and its national signal. Telemundo also owns WKAQ, a television network that serves viewers in Puerto Rico. Telemundo Deportes is the exclusive home in Spanish for two of the most popular sporting events in the world: the FIFA ™ World Cup until 2026 and the Summer Olympics until 2032. Telemundo Global Studios is the national and international production unit of the company’s fiction, which includes Telemundo Studios, Telemundo International Studios and Telemundo Internacional, Underground Producciones, a renowned boutique production company based in Argentina, in addition to all of the company’s co-productions. As the # 1 media company in reaching Hispanics and Millennials online, the Revenue Strategy and Innovation unit distributes original content across multiple platforms, thus maximizing its exclusive partnerships with properties such as BuzzFeed, Vox and Snapchat. Through Telemundo Internacional, the largest distributor of Spanish-language content in the world based in the United States; and Universo, the company reflects the diverse lifestyle, cultural experience and language of its expanding audience. NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is a division of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.