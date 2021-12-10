Adult content actress with bone injuries from her work

It is common to hear about the mental health problems to which people are exposed stars of adult content. The retired actress Mia Khalifa, For example, he has spoken in several interviews about the problems of self-esteem and the traumas caused by his passage through this industry.

However, little is known about the physical injury that can occur as a result of the recordings. In that sense, the renowned Adriana chechik confessed some of the health difficulties in his osseous system, product of his work.

The 30-year-old woman stated that she has had damage to her column, neck and brain stem after filming rough scenes for adult film pages: “I have a really bad neck now. I have a pinched nerve and my C6 and my 7 are out of place ”.

In fact, he compared his craft to that of the artists of wrestling: “I feel like it’s like a sexier wrestling,” Chechik told The Plug Podcast.

The actress She also confessed that she ended up so worn out from the recordings that, as if she were a high-performance athlete, she took ice baths to recover her body.

He stated that his health condition He has been so affected that his doctor even forbade him to record an orgy scene.

“He said, ‘Could you wait a year for this? Can you let your body heal properly? ‘ And I was like, ‘No, I have to. He was like ‘Please treat yourself well!’ ”He explained to the podcast.

Although he did not mention if he finally made the scenes, he stated that he does not have in his plans to leave the adult industry, which he joined in 2013, and which has given him several recognitions, as he has four AVN awards, considered the Oscars for adult content.