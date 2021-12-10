After falling with Gervonta Davis, the Pitbull Cruz left a message to the American

The last weekend, Gervonta davis had to show why he is one of the best pounds for pound to beat on the cards at Isaac Cruz. On the other hand, more than three days after that defeat, the Pitbull He talked about the match and said that he is a champion without a crown, but he was happy with the match that he had done.

They called him last minute and the fighter from Mexico City he complied with the weight, gave a great presentation before a real knockout, but on the scorecards the judges rewarded the defense of the American who, with an injured hand, was able to avoid the most complicated defense of all. However, both The Tank as the public applauded the work that the Aztec fighter did.

On the other hand, three days after that battle, the Mexican spoke of his feelings after having fallen for the WBA Lightweight World Title. “I am very happy with the great job we did, we gave our best and the judges were the ones who stole from us. What’s more, people from Gervonta, from his team, saw us as winners “, expressed Isaac Cruz to There is shot.

And I add: “The recognition of all the people, they know who we beat, who we hit and who we dethroned. They did not give us the championship, we are champions without a crown, and we are going to continue fighting to get that belt “. Without a doubt, the Pitbull earned the opportunity to have new World Cup fights in the future.

In relation to this, Isaac Cruz He named three boxers he would like to clash with in the future and they are all of high caliber. “It would be Haney, then Kambosos and then Lomachenko. Working and thinking how we did it with Gervonta (good things could be done) “, commented the Mexican to ESNEWS.