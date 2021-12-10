Agüero puts his “most useless purchase” up for sale for more than 200,000 euros

A famous portal for the sale of cars in the United Kingdom allows these days that Someone lucky enough to get hold of the Lamborghini Aventador that Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero acquired back in 2014. This exclusive vehicle is one of the jewels that can be purchased at AutoTrader, although its price is prohibitive: 222,000 euros. However, the car is practically new and the Argentine footballer already revealed at the time that he had only done a few kilometers and the counter does not exceed 5,000, so this machine with 700 horsepower and capable of reaching 350 kilometers per hour is a real claim for collectors.

However, what for many is a dream for Agüero was the “most useless purchase” he had made in his life. “I don’t know why the hell I bought a Lamborghini“He confessed months ago.” It must have traveled about 1,200 kilometers in six years, I have hardly used it. I have been thinking for two years why I bought it, well now all he does is shit cold from the rain. Has cobwebs and everything“added the player, who these days enjoys driving other supercars from firms such as Ferrari or Bugatti in Dubai.

Enlarge Instagram

Of course, Agüero spared no expense when it came to conditioning the vehicle and putting it to your liking. For this he had the help of the popular Yianni Charalambous, famous for his way of decorating and improving cars. Thus, he wrapped the exterior in satin black and finished the interior with materials and designs by Arancio Dryope.

A Rooney car, another of the great jewels

Kun’s Aventador isn’t the only car from a former Premier League player to buy at AutoTrader. Next to him is one who at the time rested in the garage of another Manchester legend, although in this case of United: Wayne Rooney. In the case of English, the car for sale is a 2007 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder that can be purchased for 82,000 euros. The car that once belonged to Rooney can reach 320 kilometers per hour and a bare 44,000 adorns the odometer.

There is also a most curious story about him that also includes Manchester United striker Carlos Tevez. The Argentine arrived at the Red Devils facilities aboard an Audi that the club had given him and the rest of the players laughed at him: “Even the worst player came with a Ferrari. I was there with an Audi that the club had given me and everyone laughed at me“Tevez told ESPN.” ‘Take the Lamborghini,’ Rooney told me. I went to look for it at his house and he let me keep it for ten days. “