ALBA-TCP: building our own path together ›World› Granma

Fidel and Chávez began the journey. 17 years ago they defined a course of struggle and resistance, of optimism and hope, of solidarity and integration, which has brought us to a 2021 in which we continue to build and defend together the destiny of our peoples.

In the effort to complement efforts and seek what unites us, over and above what separates us, this December 14, Havana will once again host a Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Trade Treaty of the Towns (ALBA-TCP). Since long before the previous meeting – held in June of this year – the member countries of the Alliance, like the rest of the world, have lived through complex and challenging months.

A press team from the Presidency of the Republic of Cuba spoke about the main issues that will be marking the agenda of this new appointment -the number XX-, about the prospects for a strengthening of the Alliance and other cardinal issues for our nations. with the Vice Minister of Foreign Relations, Josefina Vidal Ferreiro, who expressed the pleasure of “welcoming our Latin American and Caribbean brothers once again here in Cuba.”

“It will be a propitious occasion – he asserted – to reaffirm our commitment to unity and integration, to share opinions and points of view on the development of our nations in the current situation, and for the creation of joint strategies that allow us to face adverse conditions. in the post-pandemic stage ”.

–In the midst of the chaos that the pandemic has caused for our nations, what is expected of this Summit?

–It will be a good opportunity to evaluate, as a whole, the regional scenario, the actions to guarantee peace and stability, as well as the political agreement to prevent interference in our internal affairs.

“The pandemic will be, as is logical, the axis of these debates, but always bearing in mind that the covid-19 has only exacerbated the problems that we were already facing, before which the Alliance has prepared a Work Plan for 2022, which will be analyzed and approved in this space ».

OUTLOOK AND CHALLENGES

Faced with the unquestionable reality of how much the pandemic has marked the world -both in health, economic and human matters-, the Cuban diplomat commented on the main actions that have been carried out, since dawn, to guarantee massive access to the vaccines against the virus, and other medications.

From the moment the health emergency was declared, he confirmed, it became a priority for the Alliance to counteract the impact of the pandemic in our countries, in all areas: economic, health and social.

«This purpose has been hampered by the continuous external pressures suffered by many of our peoples and by the application of unilateral coercive measures that prevent access, purchase and financing of medicines, medical supplies and resources necessary to alleviate the effects of the virus .

“However, we did not stop for that; on the contrary, we grew up in adversity. Through the Bank of the Dawn, a humanitarian air bridge was established for the transfer of vaccines, medical personnel, treatments, supplies, among others, to the populations of Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. In addition, a fund of two million dollars was made available to the countries of the Eastern Caribbean, as economic relief for the purchase of vaccines.

“Likewise, the Cuban medical personnel who collaborate in many of these countries have participated in the care of patients infected with the virus and in the vaccination of the population.”

The benefits have also come to Cuba. According to the information offered by the Vice Minister of Foreign Relations, «at the most critical moments of the epidemic on the island, our country received 3.5 tons of medical supplies donated by Barbados, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines , and Santa Lucía, transferred by the Venezuelan airline Conviasa ».

He also highlighted the support provided to Cuba by Venezuela, Nicaragua and Bolivia, sister countries that shared their resources in the most critical moments of the confrontation with COVID-19 in our Homeland.

In two ALBA-TCP countries, in addition to ours – he recalled – Cuban vaccines have been applied. Likewise, other drugs from the Island, indicated to treat patients diagnosed with COVID-19, have arrived in member states of the Alliance.

“It will surely be a topic at this XX Summit, which will be held on December 14,” the Cuban diplomat considered.

–The resurgence of some center-left governments in Latin America may imply new challenges for the Alliance. What are the prospects for strengthening in this scenario?

«The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty is a mechanism for concertation and integration designed for Latin American and Caribbean unity, and to defend peace.

«It is not a competitive mechanism with other concertation or integration processes. It has great respect for the internal affairs of the countries that comprise it. It seeks to promote national capacities so that they complement each other ”.

– Currently one of the strongest battle scenarios is that of communication. Is there any cooperation mechanism between the member nations of the dawn for defense against the communicational attacks that they constantly receive from imperialism?

–The meeting of high authorities of the Communication area of ​​the ALBA-TCP member states

– carried out this year – identified that this issue needs special attention and coordination. As a result of that meeting, a group of actions was agreed that updated and strengthened the identity of the Alliance.

“Taking into account that the Member States have been victims of attacks and political-communicational and digital campaigns, actions were identified to denounce these campaigns and counteract them.”

–After 17 years since the ALBA-TCP was founded, in other times and with other leaders, what do you consider to be its greatest challenges?

–The challenges of the Alliance focus on how to fulfill our plans and achieve our goals in the midst of the difficult conditions that the pandemic has imposed on us, the unilateral coercive measures applied against several member states, the intensification of the blockade and the hegemonic claims of imperialism in Our America.

«Added to this are the logical problems faced by our underdeveloped economies, which drag structural deformations and which must develop within an unjust and unequal world economic order; the existence of powers that adversely affect the desire for an independent and integrated Latin America; and the environmental crisis that hits us all equally, but that we must face in uneven conditions.