Aleida Núñez surprises with approach and very sporty

Aleida Núñez surprises with “close up”, “More charms” | Instagram

Little lycra and more charms! The beautiful Aleida Núñez once again stole hundreds of sighs on social networks with a “close up” to her anatomy in a sports outfit in which she looks more than spectacular.

The Mexican actress showed more than her outfit, her imposing anatomy to her followers, for whom she made an approach from her face to her well-shaped and famous legs. Aleida Nunez she looked really beautiful.

For the occasion, the singer also chose a tailored sports outfit consisting of black leggings, a fairly short matching top, an open sweatshirt and complemented with sunglasses and her perfectly straight hair.

In the approach that the beautiful Aleida Núñez made, she allowed Internet users to see her prominent curves and mainly her well-toned abdomen, which makes more than clear the discipline and training that the famous woman performs every day.

Juan Ferrara’s ex shared the brief images on her Instagram stories, where her followers see her unique and exclusive beauty again and again. Let us remember that the beautiful Aleida Núñez has already become an influencer since Internet users enjoy her content and are awaiting the slightest update.

Aleida Núñez surprises with “close up”, “More charms”. Photo: Capture.



The most recent of Núñez’s publications has a dedication for the beloved first actress Carmen Salinas, who lost her life last Thursday, December 9 and of course, Aleida Núñez had the pleasure of working with her and remembered her fondly.

The actress shared her love and admiration for Carmelita Salinas along with a short video in which, according to Núñez, they were toasting the New Year when both were part of the Tenorio Cómico.

You remain in our heart my dear @ carmensalinas_56 Remembering you 2 years ago at the New Year’s toast at the Tenorio where I had the fortune to share the stage with you, I will always keep your advice full of affection in mind, thank you for everything you gave in life as an artist and as a human being. Fly High ✨ I love you and I admire you forever #carmensalinas.

The followers of Aleida Nunez They also expressed their admiration, respect and condolences for Carmelita’s departure, for which they had many words of love. Without a doubt, it is a long list of celebrities and non-celebrities who feel a huge loss at the departure of the beloved actress who was still active in show business.